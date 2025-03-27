Kenya Rugby Union Secures Sh10 Million Sponsorship For Kenya Cup Finals

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has received a major boost after securing a Sh10 million sponsorship deal from Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) to support the 2025 Kenya Cup semi-finals and final.

KRU CEO Thomas Odundo welcomed the partnership, emphasizing its role in enhancing both the players’ performance and the overall fan experience.

“We are incredibly grateful to KBL and Tusker for their unwavering support of Kenyan rugby. The Kenya Cup is a cornerstone of our domestic rugby structure, and this sponsorship will go a long way in ensuring that we deliver a well-organized and competitive season. KBL’s commitment to the sport is commendable, and we look forward to another thrilling Kenya Cup campaign,” Odundo said.

“The season has been long and with a lot of challenges, but we have managed to reach this point. All the teams are prepared to put on a good show, and with partners such as Tusker coming on board for this final stretch, we are confident of both good rugby action as well as a great experience for the fans,” he added.

Speaking at the sponsorship announcement, Tusker Marketing Manager Christine Kariuki reaffirmed the company’s commitment to growing rugby in Kenya.

“Over the years, we have remained committed to supporting rugby in Kenya, ensuring that players, teams, and fans continue to enjoy and grow with the sport. We are therefore proud to announce that Tusker will be supporting this year’s Kenya Cup by sponsoring the most crucial stages of the tournament—the Top Six Play-offs, the Semi-Finals, and the Finals. These are the moments that define the season, where teams fight for glory, and fans rally behind their favorite clubs,” she said.

“To support this, we are committing Ksh. 10 million to the KRU, and this sponsorship will go towards ensuring that the events are well-executed, that players and teams have the best possible platform to showcase their talent, and that fans enjoy an unforgettable experience both on and off the pitch,” she added.

The Kenya Cup semi-finals are set for Saturday, March 29, with defending champions Kabras RFC hosting Nondescripts RFC at Kakamega Showground, while KCB Rugby will face Menengai Oilers at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

Nondescripts RFC secured their place in the semis after a 38-22 win over Kenya Harlequins in the Ngong Road Derby, while Menengai Oilers booked their fifth consecutive Kenya Cup semi-final spot with a 38-18 victory over Blak Blad in Nakuru.

The Kenya Cup final will take place on April 12 at RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.