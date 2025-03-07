Kenya Rugby Union Suspends Chairperson Kiplagat Mutai Ahead Of Governance Review

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has suspended its chairperson, Alexander Kiplagat Mutai, pending a governance review at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 24, 2025.

In a statement issued after a board meeting held on March 6 at 5 p.m., the union announced that the decision was reached unanimously.

“The board has unanimously resolved to temporarily suspend Chairman Alexander Kiplagat Mutai from all board activities, pending a governance review at the upcoming AGM. The KRU Board remains committed to upholding the integrity, stability, and best interests of Kenyan rugby,” the statement read.

KRU emphasized that the move was necessary to ensure the continued smooth functioning of the union while addressing governance concerns raised by stakeholders.

“We extend our gratitude to our affiliates, sponsors, partners, players, and fans for their unwavering support,” the statement added.