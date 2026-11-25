Kenya is seeking to expand its tea exports to China by tapping into the Sh1.1 trillion Xiamen market following Beijing’s introduction of zero-tariff access for Kenyan products.

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) on Monday hosted a delegation from China’s Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Commerce and green coffee importer Xiamen C&D Merchandise Co. Ltd to explore trade opportunities between the two countries.

The meeting focused on direct market access, long-term supply partnerships and participation in trade exhibitions. The discussions are expected to create opportunities for Kenyan coffee exporters, cooperatives and processors to access the Chinese market.

KNCCI said it would identify credible local suppliers and connect them directly with Xiamen C&D Merchandise, which would provide details of its procurement requirements.

“Moving from dialogue to commercial action, KNCCI will identify credible local suppliers to connect directly with Xiamen C&D Merchandise, which will share specific procurement requirements,” the chamber announced on its X platform.

The two sides also agreed to establish a regular market-intelligence mechanism to help Kenyan businesses understand opportunities and requirements in the Chinese market.

KNCCI said it would mobilise its members to showcase their coffee at the Xiamen International Coffee Industry Expo scheduled for November 2027.

The engagement comes months after China introduced a zero-tariff policy for eligible products from African countries with diplomatic ties to Beijing.

The policy took effect in May 2026, granting Kenyan exports duty-free access across 100 per cent of tariff lines. It forms part of a broader trade arrangement covering 53 African countries.

The arrangement covers agricultural products and other exports, including tea, coffee, avocados, macadamia nuts, fresh produce and minerals.

Kenya hopes the improved market access will increase exports to China and help address the trade imbalance between the two countries.

Following the introduction of the policy, Kenya exported its first consignment of 6.9 tonnes of fresh avocados to China under the zero-tariff arrangement.

During Monday’s meeting, the KNCCI delegation was led by Cynthia, the chamber’s National Director and Chair of the Economic Diplomacy Committee.

Other members included Simon Ndungu, Head of Trade; Saum, Head of Partnerships; and Ronald Kimutai, a KNCCI member and coffee exporter.

The Chinese delegation was led by Ms Huang Yanni, Deputy Director of the Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Commerce.