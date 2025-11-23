Kenya Tightens Health Surveillance After Marburg Virus Detected in Ethiopia

The government has increased public health surveillance at airports, border points and other high-risk areas after neighbouring Ethiopia reported cases of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD). The measures are aimed at strengthening early detection and preventing the disease from entering the country.

Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, announced the heightened alert during a community engagement forum in Mbeere North, Embu County, where she met Community Health Promoters (CHPs) and local residents.

“I want to announce to you that in Ethiopia, a disease has been discovered called Marburg and it’s a very serious disease, which if by any chance it is transmitted to Kenya, it can be very bad news, just like COVID,” the PS said.

Marburg Virus Disease is a severe and often fatal illness transmitted from bats to humans. It closely resembles Ebola and can cause sudden fever, severe headache, muscle pain, diarrhoea, vomiting and unexplained bleeding.

During the forum, the PS also noted steady progress in the rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA) and praised CHPs for their role in educating communities on disease prevention and supporting registration under the new health scheme.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire reaffirmed the strong partnership between the national and county governments in strengthening the community health model, expanding access to quality services and ensuring health facilities have essential medicines.