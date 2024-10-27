Kenya To Benefit From Australia’s Sh. 9 Billion Climate Investment In Africa

The Australian government will invest $75 million (approximately Sh. 9.7 billion) in climate-resilient agriculture across Africa, focusing on seed adaptation, irrigation, and climate mitigation initiatives over the next year.

This funding aims to help farmers adapt to climate-related challenges and improve food production across the continent.

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, during a meeting with Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, emphasized Australia’s commitment to combating climate change.

“We are investing $75 million to support food production in Africa, helping communities withstand the impacts of climate change,” she stated.

Mudavadi noted Kenya’s struggles with extreme climate events, which have led to significant losses, including livestock deaths, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted education.

He highlighted the importance of improving seed propagation to boost farmer income and build resilience.

“In the past year, Kenya experienced severe droughts, leading to widespread losses in agriculture, followed by destructive floods that impacted schools and infrastructure,” Mudavadi said.

During their discussions, Mudavadi also encouraged Australian investors to explore opportunities in Kenya in sectors like mining, agriculture, manufacturing, housing, and hospitality.

Additionally, he urged Australia to ease visa regulations for Kenyans to enable easier access to education and employment.