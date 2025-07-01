Kenya-UK strategic partnership 2025-2030 to unlock deals 

President William Ruto held bilateral talks with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in London, leading to the signing of the renewed Kenya–UK Strategic Partnership 2025–2030.

Rooted in four key pillars, trade and investment, green growth and climate action, science and technology, and peace and security, the partnership sets out to double bilateral trade by 2030, provide digital skills training to 2.5 million Kenyans, and strengthen cooperation on regional stability, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and climate resilience.

As part of the science, technology, and innovation pillar, the UK will channel £100 million (Sh17.7 billion) into Kenya’s innovation landscape.

This investment is expected to benefit more than 500 start-ups, support 5,000 digitally driven SMEs, and create 30,000 new digital jobs.

The two nations have also committed to enhancing collaboration on artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies to foster inclusive and sustainable digital growth.

The UK also pledged to mobilise up to £1.5 billion (Sh266.1 billion) in new investments across Kenya, alongside facilitating $250 million (Sh32.3 billion) in capital markets funding to spur development across strategic sectors by 2030.

Ruto welcomed the growing international recognition of Nairobi as a leading financial centre in the region. This momentum is reinforced by Lloyd’s of London’s decision to establish a regional underwriting hub under the Nairobi International Financial Centre (NIFC), projected to manage up to €500 million (Sh75.5 billion).

Nairobi’s standing is further strengthened by the expanding presence of reputable global institutions.

Major technology firms such as Microsoft, AWS, and Apple have established their regional operations in Kenya, alongside global BPO companies and financial services firms and institutions, including BUPA global, Africa Speciality Risk, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

These developments reflect growing investor confidence in Kenya’s economic and financial landscape.

On the climate front, the UK and Kenya committed to unlocking at least £200 million (Sh35.5 billion) in green financing from a mix of public, private, and blended sources, advancing Kenya’s clean energy agenda and climate resilience goals.

In a strong demonstration of economic and people-to-people ties, Kenya and the UK have agreed to an additional six weekly Kenya Airways flights between Nairobi and London, starting this week, to unlock the persistent cargo and passenger challenges.

This expansion signals the deepening commercial and tourism links between the two nations.

The leaders also agreed to expand cooperation between their security and defence agencies through intelligence sharing, capacity building, and joint operations.

A Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) will be signed subsequently, grounded in mutual respect for the legal frameworks of both nations.

Ruto and Prime Minister Starmer reaffirmed their shared commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and human rights.

They agreed on the need to establish legal, regulatory, and policy mechanisms that ensure rights guaranteed by the constitution are fully enjoyed in a manner that does not infringe on the rights of others guaranteed by the same constitution, laying the foundation for a society anchored in harmony, justice, and mutual respect.

The two leaders also committed to working together to support regional peace and security initiatives, including the stabilisation of South Sudan, exploring a new framework for resolving the crisis in Sudan, and strengthening support for Somalia.

They welcomed the United States’ continued engagement in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

They emphasised the importance of harmonising regional responses through the East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Kenya’s continued leadership in the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti was also reaffirmed, with the two leaders agreeing to support the mission.