Kenya using both military and building relations in communities to tackle terrorism

The government is using both military action to dismantle terror organizations and deter future attacks and at the same time building relationships with local communities to weaken the terrorist ideology.

Apart from the hard power approaches, a programme is in place to enable violent extremists and radicalized people disengage from violent extremism and reintegrate into mainstream society.

The Director of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Kibiego Kigen said there was need to complement some of the robust military measures -commonly referred to as hard approaches –with other soft approaches including disengagement, deradicalization, rehabilitation and reintegration (DDRR).

The use of hard power involves, for example, neutralising essential terrorist leaders and destroying terrorist organisations through the use of targeted missile strikes and military action to dismantle terror organisations and deter future attacks.

Kigen said other softer approaches, said to be preventive and proactive, involve use of religious leaders to offer counter narrative that debunk misinformation about extremism, and also prioritize rehabilitation over retribution.

The NCTC has also warned that violent extremists are exploiting the vulnerability of the Kenyan youth to radicalize and recruit them.

Economic hardship, marginalization, lack of education opportunities among other factors had made the youth vulnerable and the government has already adopted a multi-pronged approach to build and enhance their resilience.

“Over the years, extremist groups have adapted tactics preying on the vulnerabilities of the youth. This reality underscores the urgency for more coordinated and inclusive approaches in the preventing and countering violent extremism sector to countering these threats,” he said.

He was speaking during the Global Counter Terrorism Forum’s East Africa Working Group on Motivational Engagement for security officers in Nairobi.

The training is part of the 2024-2026 Work Plan that is aimed at enhancing the skills of security practitioners in the reception, screening, and assessment of individuals disengaging from violent extremist groups.

Kigen said the participants were equipped with pertinent skills to aid them in their work as disengagement officers.

“This knowledge and skills will go a long way in our global fight against the scourge of terrorism,” he said.

The training was also attended by the Minister Plenipotentiary Mohammed Al Roumi, Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for Development and International Cooperation Affairs, Kuwait.

NCTC said the initiative was born out of the thematic workshop on Disengagement, Deradicalization, Rehabilitation and Reintegration of persons associated with terrorist groups, that took place in Kuwait City in October last year.

“The participants were taken through the Kenyan model of Motivational disengagement where they were equipped with skills in self-awareness, appreciative communication among others, all aimed at assisting the target person to disengage from violent extremism,” Kigen said.

He added that it was imperative for the trainees to take back this knowledge and skills and tailor make their own DDRR programs to suit the needs of their countries in the area of disengagement.

Kuwait’s Al Roumi has also said the programme offers and an opportunity for security officers to exchange knowledge, skills and experiences in disengagement and rehabilitation from their own countries, as well as giving opportunity to share good practices from their respective jurisdictions.

This, he said, will foster and ensure strong regionally coordinated action in motivating persons of interest involved in violent extremism to disengage.

“In our interconnected world, East Africa’s security challenges are reflected across to the Middle East and vice versa. Through programs like this one, we empower member states, not only with tools to identify the risks but by providing multilateral platform for exchange of knowledge and expertise.

Thus, being able to gain insight and skills necessary to protect their communities from both global and local terrorist threats,” Al Roumi said.

Countries should also take responsibility for their own citizens among the ranks of foreign terrorist fighters and their families, particularly those in former conflict zones in Syria and Iraq, according to Al Roumi.

“It is essential to repatriate, rehabilitate and reintegrate them to prevent these camps from becoming breeding ground for future radicalization and recruitment,” he said.

Since 2018, over 1200 individuals have been repatriated through Kuwait as Kuwait supports the repatriation of foreign terrorist fighters and their families.

In 2024, NCTC held a national public participation exercise to review and refresh the National Strategy to Counter Violent Extremism (NSCVE), now rebranded as the National Strategy for Countering and Preventing Violent Extremism (NSPCVE).

It seeks to address the pressing challenges hindering meaningful youth participation in preventing violent extremism, and is also expected to develop actionable solutions for enhancing youth resilience and engagement.

Kigen has also said the youth should be empowered as agents of change rather than exploited as instruments of destruction.

As part of the multi-pronged approach, counties have also developed laws to prevent violent extremism and radicalization within their departments and protect vulnerable people.

The laws, based on the unique security challenges, will establish county institutions to provide linkages between national law enforcement agencies and community structures in the prevention of violent extremism in the respective counties.

According to Internal Security Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo, the Prevention of Violent Extremism (PVE) Model Bill is a framework that provides counties with the tools to effectively integrate prevention strategies into their governance structures.

“It also mainstreams funding for these initiatives, foster collaboration between national and county governments, and empower communities to take a proactive role in combating extremism,” the PS said.