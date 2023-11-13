Kenya Welcomes Fair Criticism – PS Sing’oei Says After Gachagua’s Attack On Malema

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei says South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) party leader, Julius Malema’s criticism of Kenya is welcome.

Sing’oei emphasized the importance of constructive criticism as he noted that Malema is welcome in Kenya, a free and open democracy.

“Comrade Julius Malema is welcome to Kenya- a free and open democracy- and his perspectives even when not aligned with the Government’s- in some respect- is valued,” the PS posted on X.

Sing’oei’s comment was seen by some as a contradiction of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s sentiments.

Gachagua had on Saturday asked Malema to refrain from interfering with Kenya’s political affairs and disrespecting President William Ruto.

“I have seen a South African national who just arrived in the country this morning already start criticizing the nation. Visitors should respect the leaders of the countries they are visiting,” the DP said.

The PS, however, explained that he “was clarifying that the country’s leadership welcomes fair criticism. All H.E the Deputy President sought to emphasize was that criticism from leaders of friendly Nations must be tempered with restraint lest it undermines interstate comity.”

Lawyer Miguna Miguna was among those who criticized the DP for attacking Malema.

Miguna contended that Gachagua’s self-censorship and conviction that guests should not call attention to mistakes only benefit the privileged, not the general public.

“You are wrong, Rigathi. Why shouldn’t Julius Malema criticize Kenyan leaders when he believes that they are hypocritical? Who stopped you from criticizing South African leaders when you were there?” Miguna said.