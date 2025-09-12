Kenyan Ambassador to DRC Peter Tum ordered to pay Sh1.8 million over irregular appointment

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Dr. Korir Sing’oei ordered Kenyan Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Peter Tum to pay a surcharge of over Sh1.8 million over an irregular appointment made during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

In a letter dated September 4, 2025, Dr. Korir communicated the decision of the Inspectorate of State Corporations, which confirmed that Tum was liable for the wrongful appointment of Dr. Miriam Ndunge Muthoka as Corporation Secretary between November 13, 2015 and January 11, 2022.

“Please be advised that the Inspectorate of State Corporations has made a final determination to surcharge you a sum of Sh1,837,355,” read Dr. Korir’s letter to Tum.

Tum was directed to remit the full amount to KMTC within 30 days and provide evidence of payment or an approved repayment plan, failure to which the money would be recovered through his monthly salary deduction.

“Kindly note that failure to comply with the above directives within the stipulated timeframe shall result in automatic recovery of the surcharge through monthly salary deductions of Sh100,000 over a period of 19 months, without any further reference to you. The recovered amounts will be remitted directly to the KMTC,” added PS Sing’oei.

“You are urged to treat this matter with the utmost urgency and seriousness it warrants.”

It came as a response to the Inspectorate of State Corporations, led by James Warui, which on June 5, 2025, wrote to the PS informing him of the confirmed surcharge.

The letter was copied to the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Dr. Musalia Mudavadi and the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

This decision comes in the wake of earlier action against former KMTC Board Chair Prof. Philip Kaloki, who was also surcharged a similar amount.

He however appealed, arguing that the process was biased and without merit.

In a ruling delivered in July 2025, the State Corporations Appeals Tribunal upheld the surcharge, noting that the appointment of Dr. Muthoka was “irregular and unlawful” as she lacked the required qualifications, including registration as a Certified Public Secretary.

“The parties are directed to jointly, and within 30 days from the date of this judgement, to recalculate the figures properly due and payable by Prof. Kaloki, taking into account any such statutory deductions that were made from the remuneration of Dr. Miriam Muthoka during her tenure as the Corporation Secretary of KMTC, and upon determination of the correct amount payable, the Respondent to proceed to recover the same from the Appellant as provided by law,” the Tribunal ruled.

The Inspectorate of State Corporations has the mandate to initiate surcharge action against individuals who cause loss of funds to State corporations through negligence or misconduct, and recover such funds.