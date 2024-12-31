Kenyan Athlete Rose Tata Muya Honored As Global Peace Ambassador

Kenya’s renowned athletics icon, Rose Tata Muya, has been recognized as a global peace ambassador by the Women’s Federation for World Peace (WFWP), an international organization based in Seoul, South Korea.

Muya, who currently serves as the Secretary General for Athletics Kenya Masters, was among seven Kenyan women celebrated for their contributions to peace and development. Through her organization, the Kenya Sports Development Organization, she has played a pivotal role in mentoring young athletes and promoting peace among various communities across the country.

Speaking after receiving the award, Muya expressed her gratitude for the recognition of her efforts in sports and peacebuilding.

“I am happy to be honored with this award. It means that what I am doing for my country has been recognized. I appreciate this group for acknowledging my achievements in sports. I have been mentoring upcoming athletes and advocating for peace in communities,” she said.

Susan Kone, Chairperson of the Women’s Federation for World Peace Kenya, praised the award recipients and emphasized the importance of fostering harmony within Kenyan communities.

“Today, we honored different women in Kenya who have excelled in promoting the well-being of our country through peace advocacy. We focus on empowering women, particularly in leadership, to create peace and empower families at the grassroots level,” Kone stated.

The Women’s Federation for World Peace is a global organization advocating for women as key contributors to building a peaceful world. Established in 1992 in South Korea, the WFWP has expanded to over 100 countries and holds General Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

In Kenya, the organization has been active since its registration in 1994. Its impactful programs include peacebuilding, reconciliation, national cohesion, women and youth empowerment, mental health awareness, and character education for the youth. Its latest initiative, the Green Solar Energy for African Villages project.