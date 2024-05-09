Kenyan Authorities Apprehend Congolese Fake-Gold Scammer Attempting Sneak-Back Across Border

A notorious Congolese scammer, Puati Poba Dally, has been detained in Kenyan cells after a failed attempt to slip back into the country through the Busia border.

Dally, 35, gained notoriety in 2023 for orchestrating a fraudulent scheme that duped a Ghanaian merchant into a bogus USD 100,000 deal.

Immigration officials intercepted Dally following a stop order issued in September 2023, triggered by a complaint lodged at the Operations Support Unit offices in Nairobi.

The elaborate scam unfolded when Dally, posing as “Osuman” from Nigeria, enticed the victim, a gold merchant, with promises of lucrative deals in Uganda and Dubai. Under Dally’s guidance, the victim was fleeced of USD 71,300 (Sh10.7 million) for purported gold documentation, non-criminality certification, melting, and taxation.

PRIME SUSPECT IN USD 100,000 GOLD SCAM ARRESTED A Congolese fake-gold scammer who in 2023 engineered fraudulent machinations that bamboozled a Ghanaian merchant into a raw USD 100,000 deal is cooling his heels in Kenyan cells after attempting a sneak-back through the Busia… pic.twitter.com/QktqyRQ2GQ — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 9, 2024

However, upon attempting to retrieve the gold in Dubai, the victim discovered he had been swindled, with the gold allegedly held at customs offices in Kenya.

Further deception ensued as Dally’s accomplices, only identified as Daniel and Lucy, extorted an additional USD 30,000 (over Sh4.3 million) from the victim under the guise of clearing non-existent gold.

The scam came to light when the victim’s distress during take-off prompted an investigation by the DCI Operations Support Unit.

Dally’s arrest marks a significant step in dismantling the criminal syndicate, with ongoing interrogations aimed at apprehending other members involved in the transnational scam.