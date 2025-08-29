Kenyan Peacekeepers In DRC Honoured With UN Medals

The Fourth Contingent of the Kenya Quick Reaction Force (KENQRF 4), serving under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), has received UN service medals for its outstanding performance during a one-year mission.

The medal parade was held at Camp Lt Masulia in North Kivu Province and presided over by MONUSCO Force Commander, Lieutenant General Ulisses de Mesquita Gomes.

He praised the Kenyan troops for their professionalism and commitment.

“We have witnessed your resilience in this challenging environment. Your engagement with the local community through cultural exchanges, leadership engagements, and religious outreach has built trust and demonstrated the compassion of being a peacekeeper,” said Lt Gen Gomes.

The Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) Commander, Brigadier Richard Tobias Chagonapanja, also commended the Kenyans, noting that they were ranked the best contingent within FIB in the first quarter of 2025.

“The Kenyan contingent has demonstrated remarkable agility and reliability. Whenever called upon, you responded swiftly and effectively, embodying the true spirit of a Quick Reaction Force,” he said.

KENQRF Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Simon Seda, thanked the UN for the recognition.

“These medals are not just a symbol of service but also a reminder of the sacrifices we have made together with the people of the DRC, the local security forces, and our partners within MONUSCO. We are humbled by the trust placed in us and proud to have flown the Kenyan flag high,” he said.

The colourful event featured a parade by Kenyan troops, cultural dances, and performances by the Malawi Battalion Band.

Military Observers, Staff Officers, senior MONUSCO officials, local leaders, and members of the community also attended the ceremony, where several officers were awarded medals of honour.