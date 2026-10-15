Kenyan truckers told to suspend DRC routes after reported killing of driver

Kenyan truck drivers and transport companies have been urged to suspend non-essential journeys along a key transport corridor in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following reports of renewed violence and the killing of a Kenyan driver.

The Long Distance Drivers and Conductors Association (LoDDCA) issued the security advisory on October 15, warning of deteriorating security along the Mahagi-Pimbo-Djugu-Bunia-Kisangani corridor.

The association said it had received distressing reports of renewed violence along the route, including the reported killing of Kenyan driver Mohamed Tahlil and other fatalities involving transport workers and civilians.

LoDDCA extended its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of those affected, noting that the insecurity, coupled with poor road conditions in some sections, had heightened risks for drivers, conductors, cargo transporters and other road users.

In its advisory, the association called on drivers, transport companies, logistics operators and cargo owners to suspend all non-essential travel along the affected corridor until the security situation is verified to be safe.

It also warned against dispatching trucks and transport personnel into affected areas without reliable security clearance and updated risk assessments.

Drivers already operating along the route were advised to seek safe locations, maintain communication with their fleet managers and follow guidance from recognised security agencies and local authorities.

The association further urged transport companies to prioritise the safety and welfare of drivers and their crews over commercial obligations, delivery schedules and contractual deadlines.

LoDDCA cautioned transport stakeholders against circulating unverified security reports, saying misinformation could cause confusion and panic during an already volatile situation.

The association called on the governments of Kenya and the DRC, security agencies, transport regulators, logistics companies, cargo owners and regional trade bodies to strengthen cross-border security coordination and information-sharing to protect transport workers and safeguard trade routes.

It said the advisory would remain in force until there was sufficient assurance that normal transport operations could safely resume along the affected corridor.

The warning highlights the security risks facing long-distance truckers operating across the region, where attacks can threaten drivers’ lives, disrupt cargo deliveries and affect cross-border trade.

LoDDCA said it would continue monitoring the situation and issue further updates as credible information becomes available.