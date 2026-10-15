Ruto says he will defeat his competitors in coming polls

I will defeat my competitors in the 2027 election whether they unite or vie for the presidency separately, President William Ruto has declared.

He said his critics were wasting their time by worrying how to unite, saying they will lose the next election either way.

“Even if they unite to the last man, I will defeat them because unity without an agenda for Kenyans will not win them votes,” he pointed out.

Speaking during a development tour of Elgeyo-Marakwet and Baringo counties, President Ruto described his opponents as merchants of anger, hatred and discrimination who have nothing to offer Kenyans.

“Kenyans want leaders who have an agenda, a plan and vision, not those who sell tribal arithmetic or are full of hate and anger,” he said President Ruto.

At the same time, the President urged politicians to understand that a political transition took place in the run up to the 2022 election, and issue-based politics became the platform for leadership contests.

In the run up to that election, he presented a manifesto, the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, which pledged to lift the vulnerable, the marginalised and the ignored.

Meanwhile, he told off critics demanding the scrapping of the Road Maintenance Levy Fund (RMLF), saying the funds have transformed infrastructure in Kenya.

President Ruto explained that the RMLF has helped pay pending bills owed to road contractors and finance the infrastructure projects underway.

The President noted that the ongoing construction of 6,000km of roads across the country has ended what he termed the “politics of discrimination” in project allocation.

“In the new era of equitable deployment of national resources across Kenya, every region is witnessing unprecedented development, ranging from roads and modern markets to housing, healthcare, agricultural revival and education, among others. We are leaving no one behind,” he said.

The President reaffirmed the Government’s vision of a Kenya where development reaches every region and prosperity is shared by all.

He said he was ready to be held accountable for the implementation of the Kenya Kwanza manifesto and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

President Ruto declared that Kenyans are witnessing transformation because they voted for leaders with an agenda and a plan.

“Today, Kenyans are holding me to account for what I promised them. We don’t want people who look for power without a plan,” the President pointed out.

He said the prices of fertiliser have reduced because he promised Kenyans to do so, adding that coffee, tea, milk and sugarcane farmers are getting better prices compared to 2022.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen warned politicians against using Government security officers and their offices to plan violence, saying acts of lawlessness will not be tolerated.

He pointed out that some politicians enjoyed Government security but still participate in planning chaos during political meetings.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa urged Kenyans to get rid of leaders who thrive on tribalism to ascend to power.

He said the 2027 elections should bring to an end the politics of hatred, tribalism and divisiveness in favour of national unity and issue-based politics.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot said Kenyans will elect leaders who have a plan for the country.

Migori Senator Eddy Okech told off Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro over his calls for the scrapping of the RMLF, saying he was jealous because the fund is benefiting the entire country other than one region.

Earlier in Keiyo South, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, President Ruto inspected construction of the KSh205 million Chepkorio Modern Market, which will accommodate 200 traders.

The project is part of the Government’s Sh12 billion investment in the county to deliver 3,000 housing units, nine modern markets and student hostels.

He also launched the construction of the 30km Chepkorio Township-Kaplimo-Kipsaina roads in Keiyo South Constituency at a cost of KSh1.8 billion.

The project is part of the Sh20 billion investment to build 200km of roads across the county.

The President also flagged off the Sh632 million Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project in Chepkorio, which will connect 3,169 homes to power in Keiyo South Constituency.

“Across the county, we are investing KSh1.6 billion to connect 8,975 households to electricity,” he said.

The President said the Affordable Housing Programme is creating jobs at a major scale – now at 1.1 million – and is expected to reduce land fragmentation in agriculturally productive areas, eliminate slums and promote well-planned settlements for better service delivery.

“Our target is to build two million houses, 200,000 annually. We are on course, with 300,000 units already under construction across the country,” President Ruto said.

In Baringo County, he launched the construction of the 70km Timboroa-Seguton-Arama-Moringwo and Poror-Magrib-Sirwa-Lawina-Ochii/Sangarau roads in Eldama Ravine Constituency.

The Sh4.2 billion project will connect Eldama Ravine, Mogotio and Baringo Central constituencies.

He also flagged off the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project in the constituency, investing Sh78.9 million to connect 343 households to electricity.

He later opened the Eldama Ravine Huduma Centre in Eldama Ravine.

The facility will take essential Government services closer to the people. The long journeys to seek services from far will now be a thing of the past.

The President said he was impressed by the progress of construction of the 10,000-seater Kabarnet Stadium, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

President Ruto also inspected the ongoing construction of the 480-unit Kabarnet Town Affordable Housing Project in Baringo Central.

Leaders who accompanied the President on the tour of the two counties were Gender Cabinet Secretary Hanna Cheptumo, Governors Wisely Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Benjamin Cheboi, and several MPs.