    Kenyans mourn death of online activist James Awandu alias Jumuiyan

    Online activist James Awandu alias Jem Guru alias Jumuiyan is dead.
    Jumuiyan is said to have been found dead in his house in Ngong after suspected suicide.

    His body was moved to a mortuary where an autopsy was planned on Thursday.

    He is said to have been found dead on Wednesday night.

    Police said they are investigating the incident.

    He came from Kibaoni, Kilifi County where is family was shocked with the news of the demise.

    The online community joined in mourning a man they knew as a pillar in activism against poor governance.

    They referred him as captain due to his ways of handling online activism.

    Known for his sharp insights, humor, and activism against poor governance, Awandu always charmed his followers especially on X without fear.

    His influence extended across X community, where he was remembered for both his prophecies and his engaging content.

    Some of his fans read mischief in the death and demanded a thorough investigation.

    An autopsy was planned on the body to confirm how he died.

    Below are some of the tweets from his online followers:-

