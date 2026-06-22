The government has launched a new digital birth registration platform that will allow Kenyans to apply for and download birth certificates online, marking a major step in the digitisation of public services.

The new e-Birth Notification System, developed by the Department of Civil Registration Services (CRS) under the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, officially took effect in Nairobi on May 1, 2026.

The platform replaces the traditional paper-based birth registration process with a fully digital system. Parents now receive birth notifications electronically through SMS and email, enabling them to complete the registration process more conveniently and with fewer visits to Civil Registration offices.

According to the ministry, the reform is expected to significantly reduce the time taken to issue birth certificates while easing the logistical burden on citizens seeking the essential document.

The system has already been deployed in 372 health facilities across Nairobi and will be rolled out progressively across the country. Once fully implemented nationwide, Kenyans will be able to access digital self-service for birth registration and certificate issuance from wherever they are.

The launch of the e-Birth Notification System is part of the government’s broader digital transformation agenda aimed at improving efficiency, enhancing service delivery, and making public services more accessible to citizens.

The Ministry of Interior says the initiative is one of several ongoing reforms designed to modernise government services and reduce bureaucracy through technology.

Meanwhile, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Kipchumba Murkomen held a strategic consultative meeting with the leadership of the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services, led by Principal Secretary Dr. Belio Kipsang, together with Heads of Directorates, at Nyayo House, Nairobi.

They noted key milestones including the continued decentralisation of passport issuance services, with plans underway to expand physical passport application and collection centres to Kilifi County.

In response to issues raised during the Jukwaa la Usalama engagements, Kenyans can now download and print birth certificates online, a significant step towards improving accessibility and reducing the time required to obtain essential documents.

They commended further progress in strengthening e-Citizen services, streamlining access to government services through digital platforms, and enhancing service efficiency.

The Department is also undertaking measures to equip and strengthen consular services to better serve Kenyans living and working abroad.