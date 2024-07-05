Kenyans To Hold Parallel X Space As President Ruto Holds His

A section of Kenyans on X have vowed to hold their parallel session and massively boycott President William Ruto’s X Space.

This is aimed at countering Ruto’s engagement online on issues raised in recent protests among others.

After State House announced that Ruto would be engaging Kenyans on an X space on July 5, from 2pm to 5pm, thousands of dissents sprang up to discredit the initiative, with many saying that it was not the President’s duty to schedule a conversation, but rather theirs as his Constitutional employer.

Others faulted the move, saying that, over the last three weeks or so, they had made their demands crystal clear – either in their placards, printed t-shirts, tweets, street demonstrations and even essays.

Some wondered why the President and his team felt the need to cluster around an X Space even after all that had happened – and had been unequivocally pronounced – over the course of the past month.

As the boycott calls continued to reverberate across X, some influential figures on the platform decided to do more than just talk; they vowed to host their own parallel Space to rival that of the President – to be broadcast at the same time.

X heavweights Kimuzi, Osama Otero, Gabriel Oguda and Hanifa Adan all welcomed the idea with the overwhelming majority settling upon Kimuzi and Osama to host the rival Space.

Others even went as far as suggesting that the parallel Space would be hosted in honour of slain businessman Jacob Juma, a man whose old tweets have continued to provide the backdrop for the country’s current political climate.

Circulating a poster titled “Let’s Rage On!”, Kenyans on X called upon their compatriots to share the information widely, explicitly stating that they would not attend the Ruto Space.

“The only independent entity you have now as a country is social media. If you allow Ruto to infiltrate it, you are done. For all those willing to join, it’s a free world. But remember, more than 100 families are grieving their children. Taken early by this regime,” Kimuzi tweeted.

Social commentator Gabriel Oguda also joined in, saying, “Gen Zs have said they will also host their parallel X Space session at the same time Ruto will be speaking to his children tomorrow. This is the violence I signed up for.”

On her part, user Regina Nzomo said, “Every Kenyan who respects themselves and loves this country is hereby asked to boycott the Ruto space. He spoke to Linus Kaikai, Joe Ageyo and Eric Latiff. The whole nation watched the interview. What more does this man want to hear?”

Ruto’s Space has brought along with it a rather interesting angle as it appears all government entities, including parastatals, have been asked – or instructed – to join the Space convened by their boss.

All Cabinet Secretaries, too, will all log in as the President seeks to talk to the Gen Z directly.

Governmental bodies who have, for the longest time now, shown indifference to government policy are now even talking about the Space.

The President’s own daughter Charlene Ruto has also thrown herself into the conversation too, urging Kenyans to heed to the President’s unprecedented invite.

“Young people, the chance of a lifetime awaits you. I encourage you to use it wisely and enagage constructively because you are the ones who will determine the continuity of such levels of discussion for your success,” she wrote.

“The first ever president in the world to hold an online meeting with all Gen Z. Leggoo!”

Her comments did not go down with the majority of Kenyans.

One asked her, “Chance of a lifetime? Is this what you call a chance of a lifetime? Wow! One more reason for me to NOT attend that scripted Space!”