Kenya’s Catholic Bishops Criticize Ruto’s Government For Culture Of Lies, Urge Integrity

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops has voiced strong concerns about the state of political affairs, accusing the government of misleading the public and fostering division.

In a recent statement led by their chairman, Bishop Maurice Muhatia Mukamba, the bishops emphasized that a culture of dishonesty appears to be eroding integrity and respect in Kenya, which they say the public deserves.

“Basically, it seems that truth does not exist, and if it does, it is only what the government says. Unfortunately, it seems that the Kenyans have helplessly tolerated the lies told to them constantly by the politicians,” the statement reads.

“Kenyans must learn not to applaud or validate that the lies that the politicians tell them, but rather must resolve to seek and be led by the truth.”

They called on citizens to demand transparency and truth from their leaders.

The Catholic leaders also highlighted several pressing issues, including the government’s debt to faith-based organizations (FBOs) through the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), which they noted has reached billions of shillings.

They emphasized that they have raised this concern repeatedly, even bringing it up directly with the president, but no resolution has been reached.

Other areas of concern mentioned by the bishops include over-taxation, increased restrictions on missionary work permits, high youth unemployment, issues with the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), challenges with university loan schemes, and the prolonged delay in appointing members to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

They stressed that true progress on these issues would require genuine dialogue and consultation beyond brief public participation.

“We believe that genuine consultation of all concerned stakeholders in these matters is necessary, beyond the casual public participation. This culture of lies, unkept promises and misplaced priorities is unacceptable and needs to be dealt with.”

The bishops also questioned the repeated increases in taxes, which they warned could be a tactic to reintroduce elements of the previously rejected 2024 Finance Bill.

In addition to policy concerns, they expressed alarm over the escalating political divisions and infighting within the government, which they believe have created unnecessary tension and fueled mistrust among citizens.

The bishops urged the government to prioritize national unity and integrity in its actions to foster a stable and prosperous Kenya.