Kenya’s Consul General to Haiti Gabow presents credentials as he embarks on regional duties

Kenya’s new Consul General to Haiti, Noor Gabow, was formally confirmed to the position on Tuesday after presenting his credentials to the Haitian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship.

Gabow had the honor to present his credentials to Jean-Victor Harvel Jean-Baptiste, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Haiti, at a ceremony held at the Foreign Ministry’s headquarters, a statement said.

In a private audience after the ceremony, Amb. Gabow conveyed greetings from President William Ruto and the people of the Republic of Kenya.

He committed to fostering and deepening bilateral relations, particularly in peace and security diplomacy, between Kenya and Haiti.

Jean-Baptiste welcomed the Consul-General and expressed his gratitude for the role Kenya is playing as the lead nation in the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, which supports the Haitian National Police in restoring law and order in Haiti.

A consul is generally part of a government’s diplomatic corps or foreign service, and thus enjoys certain privileges and protections in the host state, albeit without full diplomatic immunity.

Gabow goes to a territory he knows well after, as the Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police he led the first team of Kenya police to Haiti to help stabilise the Caribbean country.

He will also coordinate Kenya’s diplomatic matters in the Caribbean at large.

Kenyan police landed in Haiti on June 25, 2025.

The personnel have liberated the local port, main highway and hospital, which were initially under the control of gangs.

Gabow is a career police officer who has served at various levels, including at the UN headquarters in New York.

From 1996 to 1997, and again from 2001 to 2002, he served in United Nations peacekeeping missions in the former Yugoslavia and Sierra Leone, where he worked as a trainer, adviser, and investigator, contributing to the capacity building of local police institutions.

From 2003 to 2007, he served as a mission management officer in charge of West Africa in the Police Division of the Department of Peacekeeping Operations at the UN Headquarters in New York.

From 2007 to 2008, he also served as the UN Police Adviser to the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

As the Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service (DIG–APS), he led one of the most widespread government agencies in the country.

Gabow takes up this posting as Kenya hopes the United Nations will renew the mandate of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in the coming weeks.

A committee handling the matter has recommended renewing the mandate for another year and is expected to present its report to the UN Security Council for approval