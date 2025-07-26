Kenya’s interests is bigger than any individual, Kindiki says

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Saturday called on politicians to put aside selfish interests and embrace Nation hood as exhibited in many occasions by the former prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking at an empowerment in Ong’er grounds in Nyatike Constituency in Migori County, Kindiki once again lauded the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for agreeing to work in a broad-based government with leaders of Kenya Kwanza coalition led by President William Ruto.

“I am grateful to our Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for his statesmanship, his Vision and clarity that Kenya is bigger than any particular person, and when the interests of the Nation are at crossroads with the interests of any person, the interests of the Nation should always prevail”

The Deputy President added that they will support Raila Odinga in his efforts to help in stabilizing the country and they will continue seeking his counsel as a seasoned politician.

“So we support Raila as he supports the President and we assure you that the country is safe and stable because we have an elder statesman among us who can always advise us whenever we have issues” affirmed Kindiki.

Kindiki reiterated the government’s commitment to undertake development projects to all the regions of this country regardless of whether people in those regions voted for Kenya Kwanza administration or not.

“President Ruto vowed to serve all Kenyans equally, he did so even before working with Raila Odinga.

Even here in Migori some projects started way back before the broad-based arrangement because after Campaigns whoever is elected is the President of all”

Kindiki also dismissed the opposition leaders as a no match for the government team in the political arena, saying they just seem to be having a field day because the government is focused on service delivery and has not hit the political ground.

The Deputy President also took time to enumerate developments and milestones achieved by the national government in the region and the whole county.

He announced that so far Kenyans who have registered for SHA have hit the 25 Million mark compared to 8M Kenyans who were registered as beneficiaries of SHA’s predecessor NHIF.

The second in command also reiterated the national government’s commitment to job creation among the youth citing the employment of 76,000 teachers since the Kenya Kwanza administration took over the reign of power and the plan to employ additional 24,000 teachers by December this year to make it 100,000.

Affordable housing is another program that Kindiki said has contributed immensely in job creation and the development agenda of various parts of the country.

Kindiki also came bearing goodies for the locals with the announcement that Migori has been allocated 1.6 Billion for electricity that will connect 17,000 households with power. Out of the 1.6 Billion, Nyatike Constituency will get 300 Million that will connect 3,000 households to power.

“In the next Five years Vision 2030 demands that every home must have electricity, and we are working very hard to make sure we bridge the gap”

Kindiki also announced that the government is building affordable houses in Sori and Rongo in Migori County and will build hostels in Rongo University, KMTC, Migori and several other Technical Training Institutes in the County.

The other goodies he informed them about is the three fish landing sites that the government is building in the county of Migori.

The icing of the warm reception that the deputy president received in Migori was his crowning as an elder where he was gifted with the ‘seat of power’, robed with leadership regalia and handed over a spear and shield to defend the country. He was also given a Luo name Odhiambo in tandem with his peaceful demeanor.

The Deputy President was accompanied by CS National Treasury John Mbadi, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Migori Governor Ochillo Ayacko, Migori Woman Rep Fatuma ‘Full Network’ Mohamed, Nyatike MP Tom Odege, Migori Senator Eddie Oketch, and president’s private aide Farouk Kibet.

Other MPs present were Samsom Cherargei (Senator, Nandi), David Wakoli (Senator, Bungoma), Dorice Donya(Kisii Woman Rep), Didmus Barasa(Kimilili), Beatrice Elachi(Dagoretti North), John Bwire(Taveta), Nabii Nabwera(Lugari), Abdirahman Mohamed Abdi(Lafey) and Martin Wanyonyi(Lugari) among others.