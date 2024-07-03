Kericho Senator Cheruiyot Asks Legislators to Reject Salary Increment

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot has turned down the proposed salary increase from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Speaking on Wednesday, the Senator for Kericho argued that leaders’ salaries should align with the current economic conditions.

Cheruiyot criticized the SRC for staying silent during the anti-government protests rather than offering solutions to address the country’s economic problems.

He further stated that public officials, including Members of Parliament, must accept pay cuts to help lower the ever ballooning wage bill.

“SRC has been silent during these protests. They have to speak and tell us what is it that we do to reduce the wage bill from 46 per cent to mandatory 35 per cent. If it means taking a pay cut, we as members of parliament have been told that we will never do it. We don’t have an option, we must do it,” he said.

“The yearly increment that is being discussed, I saw it being reported or misreported that we are now going to earn more; SRC continues to be silent about it. We must make a resolution and say that we reject even that one in light of the financial situation.”

Cheruiyot mentioned that the senators met for an off-camera session on Tuesday to discuss the issues affecting the country.

“We had a session yesterday afternoon off-camera where we sat down and reasoned and said what can we make as a contribution. We’re deeply embarrassed that it has taken young children to point to us that we’re naked as leaders,” he told members.

“I realized we’re in extraordinary times and ordinary solutions cannot work this time unless we’re serious and honest. We have come up with this motion which is just but the beginning of guiding our country towards solutions. The country complains of a broken system, that nothing works. That it is a rigged economy. We’re being asked to fix it. Where this thing has reached, it needs an overhaul.”

He also called on leaders to maintain integrity and serve the people diligently by practicing empathy.

“I didn’t grow up as a child of privilege. I’m 38 years and came to Parliament aged 29. The first 29 years I spent in Eastlands. I have sold sim sim like kids you see on the streets. When I see them I reflect and know what it feels. Why is it when we’re granted an opportunity to serve, we don’t make it better?” he posed.

In August, the SRC released a list of salary increases for all state officers except the president and his deputy as part of its third review cycle. The new salaries took effect on July 1, 2024.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary, Cabinet Secretaries, and Attorney General will now earn Sh990,000, up from Sh957,000. Principal Secretaries, Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, and National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General Noordin Haji will receive Sh819,844, an increase from Sh792,519.

Speakers of both House will earn Sh1,208,362 while their deputies’ salaries will increase from Sh948,261 to Sh966,690.

Members of Parliament and Senators will now earn Sh739,600, up from the previous Sh725,502.