KETRACO Advertises CEO Position

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) has announced a vacancy for the position of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, the company stated that the successful candidate will be responsible for leading the planning, design, construction, ownership, operation and maintenance of the country’s high-voltage electricity transmission grid, as well as regional power interconnectors.

“The job is also responsible to the Board of Directors for strategic direction and implementation of the Company’s strategic goals, vision, mission and strategic objectives, mobilization and management of its resources, directing and providing leadership, in order for the Company to achieve its mandate,” the notice read, citing relevant legal frameworks including the Energy Act, 2019 and the State Corporations Act.

KETRACO said applicants must hold a Master’s degree and a Bachelor’s degree in relevant fields from recognised institutions. Candidates are also required to have at least 15 years of relevant work experience, including a minimum of 10 years in senior management.

The position will be offered on a three-year contract, renewable once based on satisfactory performance and mutual agreement.

Interested applicants have been directed to submit their applications to the Chairman of the Board through the company’s official careers portal, clearly referenced “Application for the Position of Managing Director & CEO, Ref: KETRACO/5/1C/40/74/(04/2026).” The deadline for applications is April 27, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. (EAT).

Currently, Kipkemoi Kibias is serving as Acting Managing Director and CEO, having taken over from John Mativo. Kibias previously held the position of General Manager for System Operation and Power Management at KETRACO.