Kevin Dillon, an American actor best known for his role as Johnny “Drama” Chase on HBO’s hit series Entourage, has enjoyed a diverse and steady career in both film and television. With a net worth of $10 million, Dillon has made a name for himself as a talented actor, though often in the shadow of his older brother, Matt Dillon.

Kevin Dillon Net Worth

Kevin Dillon net worth is estimated at approximately $10 million. His financial situation became a topic of public interest during his 2019 divorce proceedings when his ex-wife claimed he owned $5 million in real estate, held $3 million in liquid assets, and had $1 million in retirement accounts. It was also revealed that Dillon earned around $16 million during his career since 2006, with a significant portion of this income coming from his work on Entourage.

Kevin Dillon Salary

Dillon’s most lucrative role was undoubtedly on Entourage. Over the course of the show’s eight seasons, Dillon earned $11 million, with his peak salary reaching $150,000 per episode. In 2015, he reprised his role as Johnny “Drama” Chase in the Entourage film, earning an additional $2 million. Altogether, Dillon made $13 million from his work on Entourage between 2004 and 2015.

Career

Born on August 19, 1965, in New Rochelle, New York, Kevin Dillon began his acting career in the early 1980s. He gained early recognition for his roles in films such as Platoon (1986), directed by Oliver Stone, and The Blob (1988). Although these films brought him some recognition, it was his portrayal of Johnny “Drama” Chase on Entourage that truly made him a household name.

Before Entourage, Dillon appeared in various films and television shows, including The Doors (1991), where he played drummer John Densmore, and Poseidon (2006), a remake of The Poseidon Adventure. Despite not reaching the same level of fame as his brother Matt, Kevin Dillon built a solid and respected career in Hollywood.

After Entourage ended in 2011, Dillon continued to work in television and film. He appeared in the short-lived series How to Be a Gentleman and had roles in shows like Blue Bloods (2017) and Creepshow (2021). In film, Dillon’s recent work includes The Throwaways (2014), Underdogs (2015), and A Day to Die (2022).

Personal Life

Kevin Dillon’s personal life has also garnered attention, particularly his marriage to actress Jane Stuart in 2006 and their subsequent divorce in 2019. The couple has one daughter, Ava, born in 2006, and Dillon also has an older daughter, Amy, from a previous relationship. Despite the challenges in his personal life, Dillon continues to focus on his career and passions, including golfing.