Kevin Knox II Siblings: Getting to Know Kobe and Karter Knox

Kevin Devon Knox II is an American professional basketball player currently with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.

He played college basketball at Kentucky, where he was a five-star recruit and averaged 15.6 points per game in his only season.

Knox was selected ninth overall by the New York Knicks in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He has also played for the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons, and represented the USA in international competitions, winning two gold medals.

Siblings

Kevin has two younger brothers who are also basketball players.

Kobe Knox plays college basketball for South Florida, while Karter Knox is a five-star recruit currently playing for Overtime Elite.

Their father, Kevin Knox Sr., is a former NFL player, which contributes to the family’s athletic background.

College career

Knox II played college basketball at the University of Kentucky during the 2017-2018 season.

As a freshman, he had a standout year, averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

Under head coach John Calipari, Knox showcased his scoring ability, particularly from the perimeter, and demonstrated versatility by playing both small forward and power forward.

His athleticism allowed him to finish well at the rim and create his own shot.

Throughout the season, he earned several accolades, including being named to the All-SEC Second Team and sharing the title of SEC Co-Freshman of the Year with teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Knox helped lead Kentucky to the NCAA Tournament, where they reached the Sweet 16 before being eliminated by Kansas State.

NBA career

After his successful freshman season, Knox declared for the 2018 NBA Draft and was selected ninth overall by the New York Knicks.

During his rookie season in 2018-2019, he averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

While he showed flashes of potential, he also faced challenges with consistency throughout his first two seasons in the league.

Despite these ups and downs, Knox continued to develop his game, particularly in terms of scoring and defense.

In July 2021, Knox was traded to the Atlanta Hawks as part of a deal involving Cam Reddish.

His role with the Hawks was more limited compared to his time with the Knicks, as he played behind established players on the roster.

Following his stint in Atlanta, Knox signed with the Detroit Pistons in July 2022.

During his time with Detroit, he contributed off the bench while working on improving his shooting consistency and defensive skills.

Accolades

Knox has received several accolades throughout his basketball career.

In college, while playing for the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2017-2018 season, he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and earned recognition as a Co-Freshman of the Year alongside Collin Sexton.

He also made the All-SEC First Team and was selected for the SEC All-Tournament Team.

Knox finished his freshman year averaging 15.6 points per game and was a key contributor in Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament run, scoring pivotal points in crucial games.

In the NBA, Knox was honored as a member of the NBA All-Rookie Team in 2019, recognizing his promising start in the league after being drafted ninth overall by the New York Knicks.