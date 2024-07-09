Kevin Nash Net Worth

Kevin Nash, a retired professional wrestler and actor, has a net worth of $4 million. Nash is celebrated for his tenures with World Wrestling Federation/Entertainment (WWF/E), World Championship Wrestling (WCW), and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). After starting his wrestling career with WCW from 1990 to 1993, he gained fame in the WWF under the ring name Diesel, capturing the WWF World, Intercontinental, and Tag Team Championships. Nash continued to have successful stints with WCW and WWF/E, winning numerous championships throughout his career.

Early Life

Kevin Nash was born on July 9, 1959, in Detroit, Michigan, into a devout Christian family headed by Wanda and Robert Nash. He lost his father when he was eight years old. Nash attended Aquinas High School and then the University of Tennessee, where he played basketball for the Tennessee Volunteers. After a series of incidents, including a physical altercation with head coach Don DeVoe, Nash attempted to transfer to Bowling Green State University but ultimately left school to play professional basketball in Europe. His basketball career ended in Germany in 1981 due to an injury, leading him to enlist in the US Army, where he was stationed in West Germany.

World Championship Wrestling (1990-1993)

Nash debuted in professional wrestling with WCW in 1990 as one half of the tag team the Master Blasters. He used the ring name Steel and was later rebranded as the Master Blaster, Oz, and finally Vinnie Vegas. During this time, he formed a tag team with Diamond Dallas Page called the Vegas Connection.

World Wrestling Federation (1993-1996)

In mid-1993, Nash joined WWF as Diesel, a hyper-masculine, thug-like character who was the best friend of Shawn Michaels. As part of the tag team Two Dudes with Attitudes, Diesel and Michaels won the WWF Intercontinental Championship and the WWF Tag Team Championship.

Diesel later won the WWF Championship against Bob Backlund and successfully defended his title against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XI, Sycho Sid, and King Mabel. In 1996, Diesel turned heel and feuded with Michaels before leaving WWF.

Return to WCW (1996-2001)

Nash returned to WCW in 1996 and formed the New World Order (nWo) with Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan. He was also part of the Wolfpac and won multiple championships, including the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

Return to WWF/E (2002-2003)

Nash returned to WWF in 2002 and briefly reformed the nWo. He feuded with Triple H and Chris Jericho and had his final WWE match at SummerSlam 2003 in an Elimination Chamber match.

Total Nonstop Action Wrestling

Nash debuted in TNA in late 2004, forming the Kings of Wrestling with Scott Hall and Jeff Jarrett. He later joined the stable Main Event Mafia and won the TNA Legends Championship and the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

WWE Return and Independent Circuit

Nash returned to WWE in 2011 as Diesel and participated in the Royal Rumble Match. He signed a five-year WWE Legends contract and resumed his feud with Triple H. Nash was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 and again in 2020 as a member of the nWo. He wrestled on the independent circuit from 2011 to 2018 and announced his retirement in early 2020.

Acting Career

Outside wrestling, Nash has appeared in various films and television series. He made his film debut in 1991 in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze” and has since appeared in movies like “The Punisher,” “The Longest Yard,” “Magic Mike,” “John Wick,” and “Dog.” His television credits include guest appearances on “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch,” “Living the Dream,” and “NXT.”

Personal Life

In 1988, Nash married Tamara, and although they separated in 2000, they later reconciled. They had a son, Tristen, who passed away in 2022 due to alcohol withdrawal syndrome. Nash was arrested for battery in 2011 and 2014, but both charges were dropped as he acted in self-defense.

