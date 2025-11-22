KEWOSA Raises Alarm Over Rising HIV, Teen Pregnancies and SGBV in Bungoma

The Kenya Women Senators Association (KEWOSA) has completed a major county engagement in Bungoma to address the increasing cases of HIV infections, teenage pregnancies and sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV). The outreach was part of KEWOSA’s national Triple Threat Agenda, which aims to protect young people across the country.

The meeting took place at the ICM Grounds in Mt. Elgon and brought together Senators, county officials, teachers, students and community leaders. Participants shared data, concerns and strategies on how to safeguard the county’s youth.

Bungoma’s population shows why the situation is urgent. Sixty-six percent of residents are below 24 years, and almost 30 percent are aged between 10 and 19. KEWOSA noted that while this youthful population has great potential, many adolescents still lack access to proper education, health care and child protection services, leaving them vulnerable. The association stressed that the Triple Threat should be treated as a national emergency.

Recent statistics paint a worrying picture. In 2024, Bungoma recorded 192 new HIV infections among adolescents, and about 2,800 young people are currently living with HIV. Teen pregnancies also remain a major challenge, with 122,003 cases reported between 2016 and 2024. One in every five girls attending their first antenatal clinic visit in 2024 was an adolescent. Cases of sexual and gender-based violence have risen sharply as well, growing from 32 cases in 2016 to 805 in 2024, with 41 percent involving adolescents. According to KEWOSA, poverty, early sexual activity and alcohol use are making the situation worse.

During the engagement, KEWOSA members interacted with students, teachers and parents, who expressed concerns about weak prevention programmes, poor reporting systems and the limited availability of youth-friendly health services. While schools and community groups are working to raise awareness and support survivors, stakeholders noted that these efforts remain limited due to low funding, gaps in planning and insufficient community involvement.

As part of practical assistance, KEWOSA distributed sanitary towels to girls to help keep them in school. The association said this gesture was meant to turn the discussions into real action while also supporting ongoing advocacy and policy efforts. Leaders and partners who attended the event committed to strengthening countywide initiatives that will improve the health, education and safety of adolescents in Bungoma.

KEWOSA called on all sectors to act quickly and decisively by enforcing laws such as the Children Act of 2022 and the Sexual Offences Act of 2006. The association urged communities to ensure every child stays in school, including adolescent mothers, and to expand youth-friendly health services. It also encouraged community leaders, government departments and partners to work together in a coordinated way.

“Bungoma’s escalating Triple Threat is a national wake-up call. KEWOSA reaffirms its commitment to championing legislative, policy and community-level interventions that safeguard adolescents and protect their future,” Senator Veronica Maina said.