Key Suspect in Nyamira’s 7-hour Armed Robbery Ordeal Arrested in Kisumu 

Detectives have arrested a key suspect in connection with the brazen siege of a homestead in Keroka’s Kierira village for over 7 hours, violently robbing, gang-raping and gang-defiling scores.

The incident happened after a ruthless gang of over 10 armed men who on October 23, 2023 staged the attack.

In the abominable incident that involved the attack of over 13 victims found within the homestead, assorted mobile phones, over Sh130,000 in cash and more hundreds of thousands withdrawn from ATM banks were stolen.

A female nominated MCA, a Principal at a local high school, a CEC in Nyamira County government, a Kenya Prisons officer and a nurse at Nyamira County Hospital fell victim.

Other victims included a 80-year-old woman, a college and a high school student.

After subduing the victims with beatings and death threats, members of the gang who were armed with a pistol, machetes and other crude weapons forced themselves into three of the women in turns, before escaping with their loot after seven hours of inflicting untold terror and trauma on the hostages.

Reportedly, the incident happened from 9pm to 4am on the fateful night.

Upon receiving the information, all the security agencies in the county were mobilized and investigations were launched on October 24.

The victims were attended in various hospitals in the county and samples taken from the sexually abused victims.

Backed up by crime research detectives and the crime scene support teams who processed the scene for crucial leads, the investigating team placed a suspected ring leader at the scene before tracking him down in Kondele, Kisumu County.

The suspect, Joseph Otieno Kevuva was escorted to Nyamira County headquarters where an identification parade was conducted.

The victims positively identified him before detectives made a miscellaneous application to detain him for interrogation.

Further investigations are ongoing to bring the entire gang to book.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known.