KFS personnel fatally shoot one in clash with charcoal burners in Kibiri Forest

A man suspected to be a charcoal burner was shot and killed in a clash with Kenya Forest Service personnel in Kibiri Forest, Vihiga County.

One KFS personnel was injured after being attacked by a group that was said to be burning charcoal in the forest on June 2.

A team of KFS rangers had responded to the forest following reports a group was burning charcoal therein.

On arrival they were attacked by five men leaving one rangers with deep cuts in the head.

The assailant was then shot and killed by other rangers in the drama.

The other suspects managed to escape in the midday drama.

Police were later called to the scene and helped to move the body of Brian Machanga, 18 to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Police said cases of deforestation in the area have been on the rise prompting the operations.

Elsewhere in Nambale, Busia County, a 56-year-old man who was wanted for murder surrendered to authorities.

He was wanted over a murder incident that happened in Khwisero area, Kakamega County. Police said he had injuries in the neck and was taken to hospital in the area pending questioning and further processing.

In Kimilili, Bungoma County, a 53-year-old woman was killed in a fire incident in her house.

Catherine Sikulu was alone in the house when the fire broke out on June 2.

Police said preliminary investigations showed a gas cylinder exploded in the house causing the fire.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Meanwhile, police are looking for a suspect in the murder of a nine month old infant in Kapyego village, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The mother of the girl said she was attacked by a person known to her and after she escaped for her safety from the house, the assailant turned onto the baby killing her.

The baby was sleeping in the bedroom at the time of the incident. The body was moved to the mortuary pending investigations and hunt on the assailant.