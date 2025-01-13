Khalif Kairo Speaks After Arrest, Says He was Humiliated Over His Business 

Second car dealer Joseph Kairo Wambui, also known as Khalif Kairo spoke after his arrest over a car he sold but was later repossessed over a loan.

Kairo spoke as police planned to charge him on Monday January 13.

This is his statement he posted on his X account. He posted a picture from a police car as he headed to court.

“I have spent the past two days in capital hill police station as a guest of the state.

After my altercation on saturday at Nairobi area police with a DCI officer plus a client who was hell bent on humiliating me by secretly recording videos of the arrest and interrogation for circulation on the internet through paid bloggers.

I declined to “negotiate” a quick settlement as expected and instead insisted to be presented in court today.

I have endured significant harassment past few weeks and despite my insistence that we amicably sort issues using civil procedures, some well connected client have been using the some DCI officers to frustrate me making it even more difficult for us to conduct business and address their issues which are civil in nature and backed by commercial agreements.

I am not a criminal but one of the many honest business owners in Kenya experiencing challenges due to tough economic times.

I will be presented in court at Milimani law courts shortly. I appreciate the massive support, messages of hope, prayers and goodwill i have received from the public.

May God bless you. I remain strong, committed to resolving any pending issues and i know that this is a phase we will overcome us a company.”

Kairo was Saturday January 11 arrested after a client complained he sold her a car that had a loan elsewhere.

The car was later repossessed by auctioneers who had been sent by the lenders.

Kairo was taken into custody at Capitol Hill Police Station on Saturday after unsuccessfully attempting to convince the victim that he was planning a trip to New York to secure funds and return to settle the matter.

Kairo is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

According to police, one gullible buyer who purchased a 2014 Volvo V40 on October 19, 2024 told police she is now embroiled in a nightmare after being promised a smooth logbook transfer that never materialized.

Days after the sale, it emerged that the vehicle was tied to an unpaid debt which directly contradicted the agreement signed at the time of purchase.

Despite countless assurances from Kairo’s team that the issue would be resolved, the situation took a dramatic turn on December 18, when auctioneers stormed the buyer’s workplace to repossess the car.

According to the buyer, Kairo and his staff repeatedly claimed the debt had been paid.

Confrontations with Kairo resulted in vague promises to clear things up by December 20, but since then, he went quiet, she told police.

This exchange happened in the same month that Kairo was arrested in connection with another fraudulent case.