Kenyans To Pay Higher Fees For Birth, Death Certificates Under New Government Rates

Kenyans will now face higher charges for accessing essential documents like birth and death certificates.

In a notice published in the Kenya Gazette by the State Department of Immigration and Citizen Services, the cost of acquiring and amending key civil documents has increased significantly.

The cost of registering a birth or death certificate has risen from Ksh50 to Ksh200, while late registration now costs Ksh500, up from Ksh150. Replacement of a lost birth certificate will now cost Ksh1,000, a steep jump from the previous Ksh90.

Amendments to documents, such as correcting typos or missing details, will also cost Ksh1,000, compared to the earlier fee of Ksh130.

For Kenyans living abroad, the costs are even higher. A birth or death registration for events occurring outside Kenya will cost Ksh1,000, while replacing or amending documents will require Ksh19,000 (USD 150).

The government has also revised fees for authenticating the seal of the principal registrar. Locally, the service will now cost Ksh500, while Kenyans seeking the service through foreign missions will pay Ksh12,950 (USD 100).

These revisions are part of broader efforts by the government to increase revenue from civil registration and immigration services.

Earlier in 2023, passport and visa fees were significantly raised. The cost of an ordinary 66-page passport rose from Ksh7,500 to Ksh12,000, while the fee for a 34-page passport increased from Ksh4,500 to Ksh7,500. Diplomatic passports now cost Ksh15,000, up from Ksh7,500, and replacing a lost or mutilated passport will cost Ksh20,000.

Visa fees also doubled, with single-journey visas now priced at Ksh15,145, up from Ksh7,572. Multiple-entry visas saw a significant increase from Ksh15,145 to Ksh75,725.