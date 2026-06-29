Khamenei’s Final Journey: Six Days, Two Nations, and Millions Mourn as Iran Buries Its Slain Supreme Leader

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28, 2026, at the age of 86, during a joint US-Israeli airstrike on his residence in Tehran. The attack also killed several of his family members and senior military commanders and marked the beginning of a widespread conflict in the region.

Funeral Schedule: A Six-Day, Multi-City Event

The official funeral ceremonies are scheduled to take place over six days, from July 4 to July 9, 2026.

July 4-5 (Tehran): Farewell ceremonies will be held at the Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds (Mosalla). The public farewell will begin at 6:00 AM local time on July 4 and continue until 8:00 PM. Funeral prayers are scheduled for the morning of July 5.

July 6 (Tehran): The main funeral procession will take place in the capital.

July 7 (Qom): Ceremonies will be held in the holy city of Qom.

July 8 (Iraq): Following requests from Iraqi tribes, scholars, and political figures, the procession will travel to Iraq. Ceremonies are planned in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.

July 9 (Mashhad): The final funeral ceremony will be held in Mashhad, where Khamenei will be laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine.

Authorities are preparing for an unprecedented turnout, potentially making it one of the largest funerals in modern history.

Tehran: Officials expect between 15 million and 20 million people to attend the ceremonies in the capital alone.

Nationwide: Total attendance across the country is estimated at about 35 million people.

Holidays: To manage the crowds, a total of five holidays have been declared in the three Iranian cities hosting events.

Heritage Status: The Iranian government is planning to nominate the funeral ceremonies for inclusion on the national list of intangible cultural heritage.

The funeral was originally scheduled much earlier but was repeatedly postponed due to security concerns—partly because the entire political leadership would be in attendance.

Security Measures: Due to the anticipated crowd size, authorities have decided against a single procession route in Tehran. Instead, the procession will move along a broader corridor, with vehicle access restricted in the ceremony zone.

Successor’s Status: Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was selected as the new Supreme Leader on March 8. However, he was seriously injured in the February attack that killed his father and has not appeared in public since, sparking speculation about his health and whether he will attend the funeral.

Several countries have confirmed they will send official delegations.

India will be represented by Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to attend.

Other nations, including Russia, China, Syria, and Lebanon, are also anticipated to send representatives