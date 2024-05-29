Khamzat Chimaev Sibling: Meet Freestyle Wrestler Artur Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev is a Russian professional mixed martial artist and freestyle wrestler who competes in the Middleweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Chimaev was born in Chechnya, Russia and started wrestling at the age of 5.

In 2013, he emigrated to Sweden at age 18 and later represented Sweden in MMA competition.

However, he never acquired Swedish citizenship and kept his Russian citizenship.

In 2023, Chimaev moved to the United Arab Emirates and decided to represent the UAE in international competition.

Chimaev is known for his close association with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who has gifted him a Mercedes-Benz and allegedly convinced him not to retire in 2021.

Chimaev has also trained Kadyrov’s teenage sons in MMA.

Sibling

Chimaev’s brother, Artur Chimaev, is also a professional freestyle wrestler.

The brothers have a close relationship and have trained together in the past.

Artur has represented Sweden in international wrestling competitions, including the European Championships and the World Championships.

The brothers’ wrestling background and shared training experience have likely contributed to their strong bond and mutual support.

Chimaev has often spoken about the importance of his family, particularly his brother, in his MMA career.

Career

Chimaev’s career in mixed martial arts (MMA) has been marked by significant achievements and controversies.

He started training in freestyle wrestling at the age of 5, and later moved to Sweden, where he became a three-time Swedish national champion in freestyle wrestling.

Chimaev began his professional MMA career in 2018, competing in various regional promotions.

He joined the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2020 and quickly gained recognition for his impressive performances.

Chimaev holds a professional MMA record of 13-0, with 6 wins by knockout, 5 by submission and 2 by decision.

Chimaev has been praised for his aggressive fighting style and ability to finish fights quickly.

He holds the record for the fastest consecutive wins in the UFC, winning his first two fights in just 10 days.

Chimaev has also won the Performance of the Night award three times and the Fight of the Night award once.

However, his career has not been without controversy.

He has been associated with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who has gifted him a Mercedes-Benz and allegedly convinced him not to retire in 2021.

Chimaev has also been criticized for his close relationship with Kadyrov, who is known for his repressive rule in Chechnya.

He has also faced personal challenges, including a bout with COVID-19 that led to lingering symptoms and the cancellation of a fight in 2021.

Despite these challenges, Chimaev has continued to compete at a high level, currently ranked #10 in the UFC middleweight rankings.

Fighting style

Chimaev’s fighting style is characterized by his aggressive and technical approach. He is a versatile fighter who excels in both grappling and striking.

Chimaev’s fundamental base is his superb wrestling, which he uses to take down opponents effectively.

He employs different techniques to gain control over his opponents, including body locks and leg hooks.

Chimaev is known for his ability to figure four the legs of his opponents, allowing him to seamlessly transition between positions and set up submissions.

He often uses his grappling to set up ground-and-pound or seek submissions, forcing his weight towards his opponents.

Chimaev’s striking is relatively basic but effective, involving heavy knockout power from the orthodox stance.

He uses his wrestling to set up his strikes by feinting different takedowns and vice versa.

Chimaev has shown the ability to knock out opponents with a single punch, as seen in his 17-second knockout of Gerald Meerschaert.