Kia Nurse Siblings: Getting to Know Tamika and Darnell Nurse

Kia Nurse is a Canadian professional basketball player currently serving as a guard for the Chicago Sky in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Raised in a sports-centric household by parents Richard and Cathy Nurse—both former athletes themselves—Kia began playing basketball at age four and was competing in leagues by age seven.

Her journey took her from St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School in Hamilton, where she won three consecutive provincial championships, to the University of Connecticut, where she solidified her reputation as a standout player.

Drafted 10th overall by the New York Liberty in the 2018 WNBA Draft, Kia has since become a prominent figure in women’s basketball, both in the WNBA and on the international stage with Team Canada.

Siblings

Kia is not the only star in her family. She has two older siblings, Tamika and Darnell Nurse, who have also carved out impressive careers in their respective sports.

Tamika, the eldest of the Nurse siblings, followed in her mother Cathy’s footsteps by pursuing basketball.

She played collegiately at the University of Oregon and later at Bowling Green State University, showcasing her skills on the court.

While she did not pursue a professional career like Kia, Tamika’s achievements laid the groundwork for the family’s basketball legacy and served as an inspiration for her younger sister.

Darnell, born on February 4, 1995, is a professional ice hockey defenseman and alternate captain for the Edmonton Oilers in the National Hockey League (NHL).

Selected 7th overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Darnell has become a cornerstone of the Oilers’ defense, known for his physicality and leadership.

Like Kia, he comes from a competitive upbringing, often challenging his younger sister in one-on-one games during their childhood in Hamilton.

Career

Kia’s basketball career is a testament to her relentless drive and skill.

After a stellar high school tenure, she joined the University of Connecticut’s Huskies, where she played under legendary coach Geno Auriemma and helped secure back-to-back NCAA championships in 2015 and 2016.

Her professional career kicked off with the New York Liberty, where she made an immediate impact, scoring a franchise-record 34 points as a rookie in 2018.

Kia’s versatility as a guard has seen her play for multiple WNBA teams, including the Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm, Los Angeles Sparks, and now the Chicago Sky, where she signed as a free agent on February 4, 2025.

Beyond the WNBA, Kia has been a key figure for the Canadian Women’s National Basketball Team, competing in three Olympic Games (Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024) and multiple FIBA tournaments.

Her international career includes leading Canada to gold medals at the 2015 Pan American Games and the 2015 FIBA AmeriCup, earning her the honor of carrying the Canadian flag at the Pan Am Games closing ceremony.

Accolades

Nurse’s trophy cabinet reflects her status as one of Canada’s top basketball talents.

Her notable accolades include WNBA All-Star recognition in 2019, when she was named a starter in her second season, becoming only the third Canadian to play in the All-Star Game.

She won NCAA Championships in 2015 and 2016 as a key contributor to UConn’s dominant title runs.

In 2017, she was named AAC Player of the Year for her standout junior season at UConn, followed by the NCAA Division I Defensive Player of the Year award in 2018 for her exceptional defensive skills.

Internationally, she secured a Pan American Games Gold Medal in 2015, scoring 33 points in the final to clinch Canada’s first-ever basketball gold at the event, and a FIBA AmeriCup Gold Medal in 2015, leading Canada to their first title in 20 years and qualifying them for the Rio Olympics.

Additionally, she won back-to-back WNBL Championships in 2018-19 and 2019-20 with the University of Canberra Capitals in Australia.