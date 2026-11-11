Kibabii University Appoints Joshua Ogendo Acting Vice Chancellor

Kibabii University Council has appointed Prof. Joshua Ondura Ogendo as Acting Vice Chancellor for a period of three months, effective October 26, 2026.

Prof. Ogendo, who serves as the university’s Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Academic and Student Affairs, takes over following the conclusion of Prof. Isaac Ipara Odeo’s tenure as Acting Vice Chancellor on October 25, 2026.

In a related appointment, the Council has named Prof. Samuel Mungai Mbugua as Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Academic and Student Affairs.

Announcing the leadership changes, University Council Chairman Prof. Chris Macoloo assured the university community that the Council was committed to ensuring a professional and seamless leadership transition.

Prof. Macoloo also acknowledged the continued support and dedication of the university’s management and staff, expressing appreciation for their role in maintaining the institution’s operations during the transition.