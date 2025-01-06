Cartoonist Kibet Bull Confirms Release After Abduction in Nairobi

Cartoonist Gideon Kibet, also known as Kibet Bull, who disappeared shortly after meeting Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah in Nairobi, has now confirmed his release following a distressing abduction.

In a post on his official X account on Monday, January 6, 2024, Kibet shared that he was dropped off in Luanda, Vihiga County, early that morning, between 3:00 am and 4:00 am on January 6, 2025.

He mentioned that he had no immediate place to go and had to wait until 6:00 am to purchase a bus ticket.

“They dropped me in Luanda Vihiga at 3-4 am, leo. Sikuwa najua where to enter or book a room. Kidogo form ya Disco Matanga came in and danced mpaka 6 am when I went to book a ticket,” he posted on X.

The National Police Service (NPS) pledged support to the victims of abductions and their families following the return of four youths who had been reported missing.

In a statement released on Monday, NPS spokesperson Resila Onyango confirmed that Bernard Kavuli Musyimi, who had been reported missing at Ngong’ Police Station, turned himself in at Moi’s Bridge Police Station.

The police added that Kavuli is currently cooperating with investigators and providing additional information.

The police also confirmed that Billy Wanyiri Mwangi, Peter Muteti, and Rony Kiplagat, who had been reported missing at Embu Police Station, Kabete Police Station, and Thogoto Police Post, respectively, have now been reunited with their families.

“Following the recent reported cases of suspected abductions of persons in the country, the National Police Service wishes to update the public on four cases reported in December 2024 as follows: Bernard Kavuli Musyimi, who was reported missing at Ngong’ Police Station, presented himself at Moi’s Bridge Police Station today and is assisting the investigators with further information.

“Following media reports that Billy Wanyiri Mwangi, Peter Muteti, and Rony Kiplagat, who were reported missing in Embu Police Station, Kabete Police Station, and Thogoto Police Post, respectively, have reunited with their respective families, we wish to assure the public that our officer will reach out to them and their families and give them all the necessary support as we seek further information to assist ongoing investigations,” the statement read in part.