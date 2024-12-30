Kibwezi West MP Mutuse Vows To Expose Those Behind Abductions

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse has vowed to expose those behind the recent wave of abductions in Kenya.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Mutuse announced, “Later today – Monday, December 30, I will make earth-shaking revelations on those behind abductions.” He urged Kenyans to stay tuned for more details.

The announcement coincided with planned nationwide protests to condemn the rising cases of abductions and enforced disappearances.

Dozens of police officers were deployed across Nairobi to monitor the demonstrations. However, the officers were instructed to avoid disrupting any marches unless explicitly directed.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei confirmed that law enforcement was on high alert, stating, “We have seen a few individuals on the streets and are monitoring the situation.” He noted that the city’s reduced population during the festive season could limit the scale of protests.

Human rights organizations, youth groups, and survivors of abductions have decried the surge in forced disappearances, with over 10 cases reported in December and more than 80 throughout the year.

Protest organizers argue the demonstrations aim to press the government to release those allegedly abducted, end arbitrary arrests, and address demands made by youth activists earlier this year.

The protests are expected to span all 47 counties, with organizers pledging to mobilize Kenyans nationwide and in the diaspora to demand thorough investigations into the abductions.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mulele Ingonga, has ordered an urgent investigation into the incidents. In a directive issued Sunday, DPP Ingonga tasked Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite their investigations and provide updates by January 1, 2025.

“The state is obligated to protect the right to life and the freedom and security of individuals as enshrined in Articles 26 and 29 of the Constitution,” Ingonga emphasized. He cited specific cases, including those of Steve Mbisi, Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Rony Kiplang’at, and cartoonist Gideon Kibet, alias Kibet Bull, as examples demanding immediate scrutiny.

President William Ruto recently broke his silence on the issue, promising to address the abductions and restore public trust in Kenya’s security agencies. “We will end this and ensure our youth can live in peace and have faith in security agencies,” Ruto said. He also urged parents to play a central role in mentoring and protecting their children.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called on the government to act swiftly, condemning the arrests and treatment of young people. “The cases of young people being arrested carelessly, handcuffed, and tortured must stop. Those behind this should be brought to book,” Odinga said.