Kidnapped girl rescued 100 kilometers away after three days in Baringo County 

A gang that kidnapped a girl from their home in Yatya, Baringo North Sub-County abandoned her after being confronted by local teams that was pursuing her.

The teenage girl was found alive more than 100 kilometers from the point of attack.

She was found three days after the incident on Sunday and reunited with her family, officials said.

Her elder brother who was also kidnapped alongside her managed to escape, police and other officials said.

This happened after gunmen raided their home on Friday June 6.

The motive of the kidnapping was not immediately established. But many believe the gang is part of a scheme to drive locals out of their homes while targeting a prime land there.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen confirmed the rescue of the Grade 7 girl and lauded the local administrators for the successful operation.

He said considering the trauma that the girl and her brother (who escaped the kidnappers earlier) underwent, they have arranged for psychosocial support for them. He added if the family allows, “we have offered to take them to a boarding school outside their home Sub-County where they will feel safe and at peace to pursue their education.”

‘Murkomen said the National Police Service will pursue the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“I have also directed our officers in Baringo North and Tiaty Central Sub-Counties under the leadership of the County Commissioner to organize a community meeting to resolve the underlying issues that allegedly led to this terrifying crime.”

“I congratulate our security teams at the National, Regional and local levels for a well-coordinated operation. I particularly wish to laud the Naudo Location Chief Mr. Japheth Pakka for a job well done together with local elders and security officers including NPR. I appreciate the two communities in the area for their invaluable support and cooperation,” he said in a statement.

The girl was abducted by suspected armed bandits in Yatia Village, Baringo North on June 6.

After two days of intense search efforts, security teams and local community members rescued her in the Silale downhills, Tiaty Central, over 100 kilometers from her home.

The Kenya Red Cross said it had been working closely with authorities and community leaders throughout the response, and is now providing psychosocial support and facilitating medical referral services for the child and her family.

The area is among those under Operation Maliza Uhalifu aimed at dealing with bandits.

The operation has managed to contain crime in the area and other counties amid persistence.

The operation targets Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Meru and Isiolo counties.