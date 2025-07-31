Kigame sues over claims of state-sanctioned crimes against humanity

Former presidential aspirant Dr. Reuben Kigame filed a petition seeking to privately prosecute top Kenyan government officials over what he terms as state-sanctioned crimes against humanity committed during the Gen Z-led protests of 2024 and 2025.

In the petition filed at the High Court, Dr. Kigame accused the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, senior officials of the National Police Service (NPS) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), as well as the Director General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Attorney General, of failing to prevent widespread killings, abductions, and torture of peaceful demonstrators.

The protests, which began in June 2024, were largely driven by Kenya’s youth, popularly known as Gen Z who mobilized via social media to protest against the government’s 2024 Finance Bill.

The demonstrations peaked on June 25, 2024, when protesters stormed Parliament in protest against the controversial Finance Bill.

According to data cited in the petition, at least 39 people were killed, hundreds injured, and dozens abducted during this period.

Dr. Kigame alleges that security forces used excessive force, including live ammunition and teargas, on unarmed demonstrators in violation of court orders.

He cited the deaths of school teacher Albert Ojwang and street vendor Boniface Kariuki both killed in separate incidents allegedly involving police officers.

The petition contended that more than 100 people were extra-judicially killed between June 2024 and July 2025, with many more tortured or forcibly disappeared.

The petition further implicates President William Ruto, alleging that he issued directives on July 7, 2025, allegedly ordering police to shoot protesters in the legs, a command Dr. Kigame argues contributed to the surge in deaths and injuries.

“In direct consequence of these orders and subsequent police actions: Over 100 peaceful protesters and bystanders have been extra-judicially killed by agents of the State, predominantly the National Police Service,” read the court documents.

He also references public threats made by senior government advisors, including economist David Ndii, which he says “directly contradicts constitutional protection under article 37”.

Despite what Dr. Kigame terms “overwhelming public evidence,” the Director of Public Prosecutions has declined to prosecute the perpetrators.

“The inaction by the 1st Respondent signifies that he has taken a decision on the report and has declined to institute or conduct the criminal proceedings probably out of fear, favour or political consideration,” says Kagame.

He now wants the court to grant him leave to privately prosecute the Interior CS, the Inspector General, and senior NPS/DCI officials.

He is also seeking orders compelling the release of all investigative materials, including CCTV footage, autopsy reports, and ballistics evidence, and for witness protection to be provided to victims and their families.

Dr. Kigame argued that the inaction by the DPP violates Article 157 of the Constitution.

According to him, several constitutional rights have been egregiously violated including the right to life, human dignity, freedom from torture, and freedom of assembly.

He accuses state officials of orchestrating and covering up systematic attacks on civilians, which he says amounts to crimes against humanity under the International Crimes Act.

“A grave social evil is being allowed to flourish unchecked because of the inaction of the pusillanimous prosecutor or police force guilty of a capricious, corrupt or biased failure to prosecute, and the private prosecution is an initiative to counter act the culpable refusal or failure to prosecute or to neutralize the attempts of crooked state officials to stifle criminal justice,” said Kagame.

He wants the court to declare the killings,abductions and torture as crimes against humanity under the International Crimes Act.

A Declaration that the Respondents’ acts/omissions violated Articles 10, 26, 27, 28,

29, 37, 48, 156(4), 157(11), 238 and 244 of the Constitution,” read the court documents.

“A declaration that the killings, abductions and torture constitute Crimes against humanity under the international crimes act.”