Kim Kardashian Attends Skims Store Opening Despite Foot Injury

Kim Kardashian proved nothing can hold her back, not even a broken foot, as she attended the grand opening of her Skims flagship store in New York City.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur was photographed at the event on Thursday using a knee scooter to navigate the store, but she refused to part with her signature high heels despite her injury.

Kardashian, 44, stunned in a white leather jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, accessorized with a mini white purse and long pink nails featuring the Skims logo. She completed the look with a full face of glam, ensuring all eyes were on her as she celebrated the milestone for her clothing brand.

Fans quickly reacted to Kardashian’s photos online, where she was seen confidently wearing heels with her foot in a protective boot. One commenter joked, “404 error: broken foot not found,” while another remarked, “No way can she wear those heels with a broken foot.”

Last weekend, Kardashian revealed her injury on social media, sharing a photo of her left foot in a black medical boot with the caption, “FML. Broken foot for the holidays,” alongside an angry emoji. The image also showed her supporting herself with crutches.

The SKKN by Kim founder did not disclose the cause of her injury or provide details about her recovery timeline. However, just days before announcing the injury, she posted photos of herself wearing heels while riding an e-bike, captioning the post, “enjoy the ride.”