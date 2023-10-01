2Pac’s Family Responds To Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis’s Arrest In Connection To Rapper’s Murder

2Pac’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, and brother, Mopreme, have chosen to break their silence and share their thoughts on the recent arrest of Duane “Keefe D” Davis in connection to the tragic killing of their iconic brother, Tupac Shakur.

Their statements, posted on Instagram and during an interview with NewsNation, reveal a mix of emotions in response to this long-awaited development.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Friday, Sekyiwa Shakur began by expressing her appreciation for the forward progress in the investigation but urged caution in drawing immediate conclusions.

She acknowledged the significance of the moment, stating, “This is no doubt a pivotal moment,” and emphasized the impact of the prolonged silence surrounding her brother’s case over the past 27 years.

“His life and death matters and should not go unsolved or unrecognized,” Sekyiwa stated.

While she considered the recent arrest a victory, she reserved judgment until all the facts and legal proceedings were complete. She also hinted at the involvement of multiple parties in the case, stressing the family’s pursuit of real justice on all fronts.

Mopreme Shakur, in an interview with NewsNation host Chris Cuomo, echoed his sister’s sentiments, revealing he was “cautiously optimistic” about the potential outcomes resulting from Duane Davis’s arrest.

He shared his feelings of being taken aback after years of dealing with the trauma surrounding Tupac’s murder. Accountability, in his view, was a step toward healing for their family.

Expressing his disappointment, Mopreme criticized the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for the lengthy delay in addressing what he believed were apparent clues about Davis’s alleged involvement in the murder.

He pointed out Davis’s public presence, including podcast interviews and YouTube activities, highlighting that the authorities had known about his association with the incident for the entire 27-year duration. He questioned why certain clues were not pursued earlier in the investigation.

