Kim Kardashian Channels Bold Fashion Vibes In Late-Night E-Bike Photoshoot

Reality TV star and fashion mogul Kim Kardashian, 44, turned heads with her latest daring ensemble, sharing images of herself on an e-bike in a late-night photoshoot that has fans buzzing.

Clad in a white Skims long-sleeve top, matching thong, sheer tights, and complementing heels, Kardashian embraced an edgy biker aesthetic by accessorizing with a helmet, camouflage balaclava, and gloves. She shared the images on Instagram with the caption, “Enjoy the ride.”

The post quickly sparked reactions from fans, with some questioning her choice of attire for the e-bike outing. “Kim, that’s not what people wear when they ride,” one commenter joked, while another quipped, “I love Kim, but you can’t tell me she knows how to ride that thing.”

Others noticed similarities between Kardashian’s outfit and the signature style of Bianca Censori, the new wife of Kanye West, Kardashian’s ex-husband. Censori is known for her daring fashion choices, often pairing body-hugging pieces with tights and heels.

“Dressed like her ex’s new wife lol,” one user wrote, while another teased, “Bianca, what are you doing there? Dressed?”

This isn’t the first time Kardashian’s style has drawn comparisons to Censori. In August, she wore a white bodysuit and tights combo reminiscent of an outfit Censori sported earlier in the year.

The timing of Kardashian’s photoshoot has also sparked speculation among fans, with some suggesting it’s a playful nod to her ex’s new relationship. Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in December 2022, shortly after his divorce from Kardashian was finalized.

Despite occasional rumors of a split between West and Censori, the couple recently dispelled such claims with a public appearance in Tokyo.