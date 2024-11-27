Kim Kardashian Denies Payment For Tesla Robot Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian has refuted claims that she was paid for her futuristic photo shoot featuring Tesla’s $30,000 Optimus Robot.

According to her representative, the reality star and entrepreneur did not receive compensation from Tesla or its CEO, Elon Musk, for sharing images of the robot with her 359 million Instagram followers.

Kardashian, 44, who has been seen at social events alongside Musk, 53, has previously shown admiration for his technological innovations.

In addition to her recent post with the robot, she has shared photos of her Tesla Cybertruck on social media.

Earlier this month, Kardashian introduced her followers to the Tesla Optimus Robot in a playful video, where she asked the machine to wave and form a heart with its hands.

She laughed as the robot successfully mimicked her gestures, even joking, “Let’s go for a run.”

The lighthearted interaction sparked online chatter, with some jokingly calling the robot her “new low-maintenance boyfriend.”

Kardashian responded to the playful criticism by posing with the robot in a sultry photo shoot, interlocking hands with the gold-plated machine.

While Kardashian’s representative confirmed to The New York Times that she was not paid for the posts, the publication expressed skepticism.

The report highlighted her past controversies, including a $1.26 million fine imposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission in October 2022. The fine was related to her failure to disclose payment for promoting a cryptocurrency asset on social media.