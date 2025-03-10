Kim Taehyung Net Worth: How Much Is V Worth?

Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor best recognized as a member of the globally renowned boy band BTS. With his undeniable talent, charisma, and business acumen, V has built an impressive net worth estimated at $50 million. His wealth stems from his successful music career, acting projects, endorsements, and investments.

Kim Taehyung Net Worth $50 Million Date of Birth Dec 30, 1995 Place of Birth Daegu Nationality South Korean Profession Singer, Songwriter, Actor

Music Career

As a vocalist in BTS, V has contributed to the band’s meteoric rise to international fame. The group has released multiple chart-topping albums, including Wings (2016), Love Yourself: Tear (2018), Map of the Soul: 7 (2020), and Be (2020). BTS has also dominated the Japanese market with albums like Wake Up (2014) and Face Yourself (2018). Their hit singles, such as DNA, Fake Love, Dynamite, and Idol, have helped solidify their status as one of the world’s most successful music acts.

Thanks to BTS’s record-breaking tours, the group generated $170 million in touring revenue in 2019, making them the second-highest-earning group after Metallica. Between June 2019 and June 2020, BTS members earned a combined $50 million, translating to $7 million per member.

Big Hit IPO

V’s wealth saw a significant boost when BTS’s management company, Big Hit Entertainment (now HYBE Corporation), went public in 2020. Ahead of the IPO, the group’s founder, Bang Si-Hyuk, gifted each BTS member 68,385 shares in the company. At the end of the first trading day, these shares were valued at $7.9 million per member. By 2023, the value of these shares had nearly doubled to $15 million.

Acting

Apart from his contributions to BTS, V has pursued a solo career with hit songs like Stigma, Singularity, Sweet Night, and Christmas Tree, many of which topped global charts. His OST Sweet Night for the drama Itaewon Class earned widespread acclaim, securing the APAN Star Award for Best OST.

Also Read: John Layfield Net Worth

V has also ventured into acting, playing the role of Seok Han-sung in the historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016–2017). In 2023, he joined the cast of Jinny’s Kitchen on Amazon Prime Video. His artistic ventures extend to directing, with credits for BTS’s Winter Bear music video and co-producing Blue & Grey.

Kim Taehyung Brand Endorsements

V has leveraged his massive global fan base to secure high-profile endorsement deals. In 2023, he was named a global ambassador for Celine, a luxury French fashion brand, and SimInvest, an Indonesian investment company.

He has also set two Guinness World Records in 2021 for:

Fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram (43 minutes)

on Instagram (43 minutes) Fastest time to reach 10 million followers on Instagram (4 hours and 52 minutes)

Real Estate and

V has made strategic real estate investments, including purchasing a ₩5.1 billion KRW (approximately $4.55 million) apartment in the luxurious Apelbaum complex in Gangnam-Gu, Seoul. This exclusive property spans 282.73 square meters, adding to his growing portfolio of assets.

Kim Taehyung Net Worth

Kim Taehyung net worth is $50 million.