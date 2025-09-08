Kindiki asks employers to allow youth drive business transformation

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has challenged employers in Africa to integrate youth and enable them drive the change needed to make businesses respond to the 21st century challenges.

Prof. Kindiki said the government and the private sector are together in a stronger position when they collaboratively work to create a conducive working environment for the modern workers to explore their talents and skills for the advancement of the continent.

“Together, let us envision and create an Africa where every individual has a place to thrive, where no one is excluded, and where business stands as the most dynamic driver of social transformation and shared prosperity,” he said.

The DP spoke when he officially opened the Africa Employers Summit in Nairobi on Monday where he emphasized the place of the youth in transforming enterprises into 21st-century complaint companies. He also called for inclusion of women and persons with disability in advancement of this cause.

“Africa of the 21st century will be powered by young people where technology and public-private partnership will also define our success. It is the Africa we must dream of and actualise in our lifetime. It is possible to transform Africa in our time,” DP stated.

Further, Prof. Kindiki reiterated the need to strengthen the partnership with the private sector in finding lasting solutions to challenges like unemployment and other social ills.

“We need the private sector to transform policy to practical jobs and income opportunities. We also need the private sector to augment our interventions and offer the requisite community support so that the social aspects such as mental health and wellness, including sports and recreation, and rehabilitation facilities are simultaneously available especially for our young people,” he noted.

As they do this, the DP asked the two sectors to be accommodative of the needs and expectations of the youth who are looking for a more flexible way of working as opposed to the established traditional codes.

“Youthful workers today are asking employers for flexibility at the workplace and therefore the era of tie and suit workers could be coming to an end. The young people are saying that you don’t need a tie and a suit to be productive.

“Going forward must engage our young people, listen to them and integrate them as we define the worker of the 21st century,” DP added.