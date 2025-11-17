Kindiki assures opponents tough battle to claim Mbeere North MP seat

-Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the United Democratic Alliance is working hard to clinch the Mbeere North MP’s seat saying its candidate is the best.

Prof. Kindiki said they are not leaving anything to chance in order to ensure Mr Leonard MuriukiWamuthende Leo of UDA captures the seat left vacant following the appointment of Mr Geoffrey Ruku as Cabinet Secretary of Public Service and Human Capital Development.

Speaking on Monday during a rally to mobilise support for Mr. Leonard at Siakago town in the constituency, the Deputy President, who is also UDA’s deputy party leader, said the government is funding several development projects in the area started during Ruku’stime saying the best person to ensure their completion is Mr. Leo.

“The Constituency had been left behind for a long time. But President Ruto’s government has commenced roads, water, electricity and other projects that are ongoing. The best person to ensure they are completed is Leo,” DP said.

The Deputy President said the opposition has nothing to offer but insults and chest-thumping, promising them a tough battle to ensure the ruling coalition claims the seat.

“We are ready for them. They have been beating their chests and insulting area leaders but they are about to get the shock of their lifetime,” he said, promising to lead the homestretch charges for the ruling party’s flag bearer.

Prof. Kindiki said President Ruto and Kenya Kwanza Alliance are fully behind the UDA candidate promising full support until he wins the seat.

“You have our full support. You have the support of the President and everyone in our coalition. The people of Mbeere North will elect Leonard because he will continue to advocate for more roads, water, electricity so the people fully benefit as planned by the government,” he affirmed.

He said Mr. Leo has the best credentials to move the constituency forward, chiding the opposition for focusing on slogans and insults.

Prof. Kindiki said it will not be business as usual in the region that has suffered marginalization by previous regimes assuring residents that all the ongoing projects will be completed on time.

“I assure the people of Mbeere North and Mt. Kenya East that the era of mistreatment and marginalization has come to an end. We will no longer again be intimidated and denied development,” DP said.

The DP said the tarmacking of Siakago-KanyuamboraRoad being funded by the national government is on course to completion as well as other key road projects in the constituency.

Allocation for electricity connection in the constituency has also been doubled to Sh500 million to ensure more residents are connected.

Water projects and modern markets are also being hastened to enable residents to benefit.