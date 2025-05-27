Kindiki Gives Update On Sh100 Billion Isiolo–Mandera Highway Project

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has shared an update on the construction of the Sh100 billion Isiolo–Mandera Highway, a major project aimed at opening up northern Kenya for development.

The 750-kilometre road connects key towns including Isiolo, Kula Mawe, Modogashe, Samatar, Wajir, Tarbaj, Kotulo, Kobo, Elwak, Garre, Rhamu, and Mandera. It has been divided into 11 sections and awarded to seven contractors to ensure timely completion within two years.

“Pleased to do an impromptu spot check on the progress of the 77-kilometre Kula Mawe–Isiolo section, being built at a cost of Sh8.3 billion,” Kindiki said. “Certainly, a flagship project for Kenya’s transformation is underway.”

The highway, which links Isiolo, Garissa, Wajir, and Mandera counties, recently attracted national attention during President William Ruto’s tour of the region. In a speech in Isiolo, the President impressed many with his grasp of the project’s route, renewing public interest and hope.

“Ndio barabara itoke Mandera, ikuje Rhamu, ikuje Garre, ikuje El-Wak, ikuje Kobo, ikuje pale Kotulo, ikuje Tarbat, ipitie hapa Wajir, iende Samatan, iteremke Modogashe, ifike Isiolo, iende Nairobi,” Ruto said.

The road is part of the larger Isiolo–Mandera Corridor and is expected to boost trade and improve transport between Kenya and neighbouring countries like Somalia and Ethiopia.

President Ruto reiterated his commitment to the project during a visit on February 19, saying, “I am committed to delivering on the road from Isiolo to Mandera because for a very long time, we have left Northern Kenya behind.”

One key section, the 140-kilometre Elwak–Rhamu stretch, is being built with support from a Sh27.5 billion ($215 million) loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB). Work on this section had stalled earlier due to security issues but resumed after the government rolled out a security plan.

Once complete, the highway is expected to cut travel time from 4.7 to 3.2 hours and reduce vehicle operating costs. It is also projected to raise regional trade volumes by 15%, from Sh25.7 billion to Sh29.5 billion annually.

Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale praised President Ruto’s focus on the region, saying, “Promise made and delivery ongoing. Thank you, Mr. President.”

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) is leading the construction of the highway.