Kindiki, Kanja Extend Declaration of Hillo Gold Mine Site as Dangerous 

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja Friday October 4 extended a declaration of Hillo gold mine site as dangerous and disturbed.

This will run for 30 days, the notice said and will enable ongoing operations.

They both gazetted the declaration saying they had among others consulted the National Security Council before making the decision.

“…extends the declaration made on the 3rd September, 2024 in respect to parts of Marsabit County as security disturbed and

dangerous areas, namely the following sites within the general Hillo area in Dabel Location of Golbo Division,” said the notice.

The Hillo gold mine sites include Hillo Gorgora, Hillo Orofa, Hillo Walkite, Hillo Tanzania, Hillo Irress Abamartille,

Hillo Gootu, Hillo Tessum Qalicha, Hillo Karray, Hillo Hudda, Hillo Qoranjido, Hillo Irress Shindia, Hillo Rabaalee,Hillo Godde Haroressa.

They said on the taking effect of this notice, all inhabitants of the said areas are ordered, with immediate effect, to surrender all arms in their possession to the nearest Police Station, Police Post, Police Camp and

National Government Administration offices during the hours of the day for safe custody.

“All arms surrendered shall be returned to their owners upon the revocation or termination of this notice Dated the 4th October, 2024,” they said.

Police had complained gangs had taken over the sites leading to deaths of more than a dozen people.

The site has been a scene of drama between state agencies and miners who want to venture there for gold deposits.

It was closed for safety reasons.

The Hilo Gold mine, situated near the Kenya-Ethiopia border in Dabel, has been a focal point for gold mining activities, attracting numerous youths seeking to earn a living through gold scavenging.

However, due to safety and security concerns, the government ordered the closure of the mine on March 14, 2024.

Despite the closure some miners continued their operations illegally, leading to deaths.

Kindiki closed the site in March this year after deadly clashes between communities over mining rights.

Kindiki flew to Dabel Artisinal Mining Sites within Golbo Division of Marsabit County and announced measures to arrest the escalation of violence and other criminal activities in the area.

The area had been rife with armed criminals facilitating trade in narcotic drugs, while seven people including two aliens were killed this week in gang rivalries among the illegal artisan miners on site.

Cases of rape, defilement and gender-based violence have been booked, Kindiki said.

Most of the gold mines have been found to be unsafe.

The directive by Kindiki which also banned unlicenced commercial mining, came just a week after two people died following another collapse.

“To ensure regularised artisanal mining that meets public safety and environmental standards, the Government has banned all artisanal mining activities as well as unlicenced commercial mining,” he said.

The area is among those with gold deposits and hence attracts residents who venture there to make a living.