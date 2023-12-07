Kindiki Lands in Lamu, Promises More Personnel, Resources to Address Insecurity

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki landed in Lamu Thursday as part of efforts to address insecurity incidents that have been on the rise in the area.

The CS has been visiting several places in the country which are affected by insecurity. Kindiki said the government remains seized of the security situation in Lamu County to neutralize the threats posed by terrorists, extremist ideologies, and other criminals.

He said it is gratifying to note the significant progress made by the Multi-Agency Operation Linda Boni, and the commendable and patriotic sacrifices of our officers.

“Upon review of the prevailing operational environment, additional security facilities have been set up to enhance security in Marafa, Widho, Juhudi, Salama and adjacent areas,” he said.

He said in light of the ongoing El-Nino rains, several security facilities will be rehabilitated and others repositioned to ensure maximum vantage against criminal elements.

He added that continuous engagement with communities to build their confidence with security agencies remains a priority.

The CS said a crackdown has been ordered for investigations, arrest and prosecution of all those using social media and other media or otherwise inciting the public to hate and violence along religious, ethnic, political or other sectarian parameters.

He held consultations and assessment of the security situation at Salama and Poromoko, Lamu West Constituency, Lamu County.

In recent months, Lamu County has witnessed repeated attacks by the Somali based militants. According to statistics, between June and September this year, at least 40 people, including security officers and civilians, have been killed by the attackers and more than 20 houses and a church torched in the County.

The targeted areas are near the Kenya-Somalia border where the terrorists cross at will and strike before escaping back.

This has led to many deaths and displacements.

Such incidents are common in the area amid calls on the locals to raise alarm on them whenever they witness the same.

Police say they have upped their operations in the area to tame the plans for the attacks.