Kindiki lauds Mbeere North UDA aspirants for endorsing one candidate  

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Saturday lauded candidates seeking the United Democratic Alliance ticket in the upcoming Mbeere North Constituency by-election for agreeing to support one candidate.

Prof. Kindiki said the aspirants had shown enviable leadership for stepping down their ambitions and endorsing Leonard Muriuki aka Leo to carry the ruling party’s flag in the November 27 by-election.

“As a party we are happy to see the candidates have all agreed to endorse one candidate,” DP said.

Speaking on Saturday during an engagement with youth and grassroots leaders at Karambari Centre, Mbeere North Constituency, Embu County, the DP said the party will fully support the candidate to ensure he clinches the seat.

Prof. Kindiki said Mr. Muriuki will be handed the UDA nomination certificate next week as he unveiled him during the event.

The Deputy President revealed that the former Area MP Charles Muriuki Njagagua who was among the eight candidates who stepped down, has been tasked with leading the campaign secretariat for the UDA candidate.

“We are grateful to Njagagua for his selflessness. He will be in charge of the secretariat that will also have the other eight candidates.

The seat fell vacant after former MP Geoffrey Rukuwas appointed Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and Human Capital Development.

“We respect the decision by Njagagua and the others because it is the greatest sacrifice you have made for the people of Mbeere North and you will be rewarded,” DP stated.

Muriuki promised to work with the former aspirants to deliver landslide victory for the ruling party saying he will work with all residents to ensure development in the constituency.