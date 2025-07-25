Kindiki Praises Broad-Based Government for National Unity and Development

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki defended the broad-based government for ensuring development in every part of the country.

Prof. Kindiki said the cooperation between President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is aimed at building the nation without any forms of discrimination.

He spoke on Friday during Muhoroni Economic Empowerment for women, youth and people with disabilities at Midika Grounds, Muhoroni Constituency, Kisumu County.

“All of us in the broad-based government led by President William Ruto will ensure every part of the country including Kisumu and Nyanza region benefits from development. There is no room for discrimination anymore,” he said.

While praising Odinga for sacrificing his interests for the good of the nation, he said he will always be respected for his belief in the country’s unity and development.

“Raila has cast aside own interests in favour of a better nation. We respect him for what he has done for our country. He has made sure his own interests don’t supersede the nation’s,” DP added.

Since the broad-based government came in place, several projects have been realized in the region including revival of the sugar factories, revival of stalled roads, expansion of electricity connection, initiation of affordable housing program, construction of fish landing sites and empowerment of beach management units.

“President Ruto decided that after elections all Kenyans deserve development because no government is elected to serve a community or a section of the country. It serves all Kenyans equally,” he reiterated.

Presently, the main sugar millers in Nyanza—Muhoroni, Sony and Chemelil-are being revamped under a public-private partnership geared at improving their capacity, management and returns for farmers.

This has been achieved, DP stated, through the support and cooperation of local leaders and farmers.

“We want to make sure farmers are paid well and they receive their pay on time. At the end of the year, they will also be eligible to receive bonuses like tea, coffee and pyrethrum farmers,” he affirmed.

The construction of 52 kilometers Mamboleo-Miwani-Muhoroni-Chemelil Road has also commenced following years of delay owing to financial constraints.

Also, 17 modern markets are underway in the county.

Under the affordable housing program, Kisumu has benefitted from units at Lumumba Estate as well as hostels for Kisumu National Polytechnic, JaramogiOginga Odinga KMTC and Muhoroni Technical Institute among many.

“This is the reason we are saying two terms. Two terms to complete revival of sugar factories, two terms of better healthcare systems, two terms of more affordable houses, roads and electricity expansion,” Prof. Kindikinoted.

The DP also applauded the residents for registering in numbers for SHA health coverage telling them the government’s interest in ensuring its efficiency.

DP was accompanied by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, Energy Cabinet Secretary OpiyoWandayi, Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Kisumu Deputy Governor Matthews Owili, MPs Ruth Odinga(Kisumu Woman Rep, host), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North, Minority Whip), Ruben Kiborek (Mogotio), Junet Mohamed (Suna East, Minority Leader), John Bwire (Taveta), Mwengi Mutuse (KibweziWest), Lillian Siyoi (Trans Nzoia), Samson Cherargei(Nandi Senator), James K’Oyoo (Muhoroni), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Joyce Atieno Bensouda (Homa Bay), Mohamed Abdi (Lafey), Samuel Atandi (Alego-Usonga), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Jared Opiyo(Nyando), Amina Mnyazi (Malindi), Eve Obara(Kabondo Kasipul), Catherine Mumma (Nominated Senator), Rozaah Buyu (Kisumu West), Joshua Oron(Kisumu Central), Zaheer Jhanda (Nyaribari Chache), Catherine Omanyo (Busia Woman Representative), Shakeel Shabbir (Kisumu East), Ferdinand Wanyonyi(Kwanza), Lillian Gogo (Rangwe), Tom Ojienda(Kisumu Senator), Aaron Cheruiyot (Senate Majority Leader), Eddie Oketch (Migori Senator), Hillary Kosgei (Kibwezi West) and others.